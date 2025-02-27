Study Reveals Which Dogs Live the Longest and the Shortest – Size and Snout Shape Matter
A new study reveals that a dog’s lifespan isn’t just about good care—it also depends on their size and even the shape of their snout. Researchers analyzed data from thousands of dogs and found that smaller breeds generally outlive larger ones. These findings could change the way you choose your next pet.
The study has uncovered key factors influencing canine longevity, highlighting how a dog’s size and snout shape can determine its lifespan. Researchers found that smaller breeds with longer muzzles tend to live the longest, while medium-sized, short-nosed dogs have the shortest life expectancies.
These findings offer valuable insights for prospective dog owners looking to choose a pet with longevity in mind.
According to the study, the longest-lived dogs include:
- Lancashire Heeler — 15.4 years
- Tibetan Spaniel — 15.2 years
- Shiba Inu — 14.6 years
- Papillon — 14.5 years
- Lakeland Terrier — 14.2 years
- Schipperke — 14.2 years
- Border Terrier — 14.2 years
- Italian Greyhound — 14.0 years
- Miniature Dachshund — 14.0 years
- Jack Russell Terrier — 13.3 years
- Whippet — 13.3 years
- Shetland Sheepdog — 13.3 years
- Border Collie — 13.1 years
- Labrador Retriever — 13.1 years
- Cavalier King Charles Spaniel — 11.8 years
On the other end of the spectrum, the shortest-lived dogs were medium-sized, short-nosed breeds, with males living an average of 9.1 years and females slightly longer at 9.6 years. These include:
- Caucasian Shepherd Dog — 5.4 years
- Presa Canario — 7.7 years
- Cane Corso — 8.1 years
- Mastiff — 9.0 years
- St. Bernard — 9.3 years
- Bloodhound — 9.3 years
- Affenpinscher — 9.3 years
- Neapolitan Mastiff — 9.3 years
- Bulldog — 9.8 years
- French Bulldog — 9.8 years
Interestingly, the study also found that purebred dogs generally live longer than mixed breeds:
- Purebred dogs — 12.7 years
- Crossbreeds — 12.0 years
However, researchers note that previous studies have shown purebred dog owners are more likely to invest financially in their pets, including seeking advanced veterinary care at referral hospitals. This could result in purebred dogs being overrepresented in veterinary datasets.
Additionally, the findings reflect the UK canine population and should not be used to make broad assessments about dog longevity in all regions.
