The 20 Best New TV Shows to Watch in 2024

After a hiatus in production throughout 2023, the film industry is gearing up to delight audiences with a plethora of new releases. Bright Side have carefully crafted a schedule of the 20 best new TV shows in 2024 to ensure you don’t miss out on the latest cinematic gems.

1. The Brothers Sun premiered on January 4

The Brothers Sun is an enthralling narrative that unfolds in a near-future world, blending elements of science fiction and family drama. Against the backdrop of advanced technology and societal shifts, it follows the lives of two estranged brothers, navigating personal challenges and a changing world. As they grapple with their individual journeys, unexpected twists force them to confront their shared past.



The narrative weaves the theme of family bonds, resilience, and the impact of progress on human connections. With vivid storytelling and a thought-provoking exploration of human relationships, The Brothers Sun is a compelling tale that resonates with both the present and the speculative future.

2. True Detective: Night Country premiered on January 14

True Detective: Night Country invites viewers into a gripping labyrinth of mystery and intrigue. Set against a backdrop of brooding landscapes, the narrative unfolds like a shadowy dance between crime and morality. As seasoned detectives navigate the obsidian corridors of a rural enigma, the story plunges into the depths of the human psyche, unveiling secrets that resonate with primal intensity.



Atmospheric and haunting, this series transcends conventional crime drama, weaving an intricate tapestry of characters and plots that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. True Detective: Night Country is an immersive journey into the heart of darkness, where secrets are unearthed beneath the starlit canvas of a relentless night.

3. Death and Other Details premieres on January 16

Mandy Patinkin, the renowned Broadway figure and famed Princess Bride swordsman, takes on the role of a seasoned yet down-and-out detective in Death and Other Details on Hulu. In this tongue-in-cheek whodunit, the show cleverly taps into the fascination ignited by Agatha Christie-style locked-door mysteries, reminiscent of the success of Knives Out.



Diverging from the typical island setting, the story unfolds among secluded affluent individuals on a boat, providing a unique twist akin to Knives Out: Glass Onion. Against the backdrop of vibrant colors, the humor is cleverly crafted, and the mystery, reminiscent of classic whodunits, entices viewers to unravel its enigmatic layers.

4. Masters of the Air premieres on January 26

Masters of the Air unfolds as an epic, riveting portrayal of aerial combat. Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the series delves into the harrowing experiences of the Eighth Air Force, with courageous bomber crews taking to the skies over occupied Europe. Fueled by Spielberg’s mastery of storytelling, it captures the raw intensity of aerial warfare, exploring the bonds forged in the crucible of battle.



With impeccable attention to historical detail, the show combines heart-wrenching drama, breathtaking visuals, and the indomitable spirit of the Greatest Generation. Masters of the Air is a soaring tribute to the unsung heroes.

5. Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premieres on January 31

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans unfolds as a captivating television drama that delves into the intriguing world of Truman Capote and his complex relationships with the glamorous socialite “Swans” of the mid-20th century. Set against the backdrop of high society, the series navigates the entangled web of friendships, rivalries, and scandals that marked this era. With meticulous attention to historical detail, the show unravels the enigmatic persona of Capote, exploring the intersections of art, gossip, and personal vendettas. As the characters come to life, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans offers a riveting narrative that captures the essence of a bygone era, blending glamour and tumult in a tale that transcends time.

6. Mr. and Mrs. Smith premieres on February 2

Mr. and Mrs. Smith breathes new life into the iconic espionage genre, offering a fresh take on the classic tale of love and danger. This thrilling TV series follows the dynamic duo, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, as they navigate the complexities of married life while leading secret, action-packed double lives as skilled spies. In a world where trust is elusive, the couple faces not only external threats, but also the internal challenges of maintaining a façade. With a blend of heart-pounding action, witty banter, and unexpected twists, Mr. and Mrs. Smith promises to be a rollercoaster of suspense, romance, and intrigue, captivating audiences with its modern spin on a timeless narrative.

7. The New Look premieres on February 14

Set against the backdrop of occupied France in the 1940s and the 1960s, period drama unfolds the compelling narrative of Christian Dior, portrayed with suavity by Ben Mendelsohn. The series explores the emergence of Dior’s revolutionary “New Look,” a paradigm shift in feminine style that defined mid-20th century high fashion, contrasting sharply with the ethos of Coco Chanel, played by Juliette Binoche.



Beyond fashion, The New Look delves into the struggles, depicting Chanel’s controversial collaboration with the German and Dior’s sister Catherine’s, Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones, resistance efforts. A blend of whimsy and profound seriousness, the show features Glenn Close as a delightfully acerbic Harper’s Bazaar editor, offering more than fashion anecdotes — a poignant reminder of the weighty history embedded in every aspect of our lives.

8. Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend premieres on February 21

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is a riveting television series that chronicles the extraordinary journey of football maestro Lionel Messi through the prestigious FIFA World Cup. Set against the backdrop of his illustrious career, the show unravels the highs and lows, triumphs and tribulations that shaped Messi into a legendary figure on the global football stage.



With breathtaking footage, intimate interviews, and unparalleled access, the series captures the essence of Messi’s unwavering dedication, unmatched skill, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that culminated in his ascent to football greatness. Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is a compelling celebration of sporting prowess, providing fans with an intimate glimpse into the life and career of one of football’s most iconic figures.

9. Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated masterpiece that unfolds in a fantastical world of elemental bending. The series follows Aang, the last Airbender and the Avatar, on a quest to restore balance to a world engulfed in conflict. With rich character development, intricate storytelling, and a vibrant mix of humor and heart, the show explores themes of friendship, redemption, and the consequences of power.



As Aang journeys alongside friends Katara, Sokka, and Toph, the narrative seamlessly weaves Eastern philosophy and Western storytelling, creating a timeless saga. Avatar: The Last Airbender stands as a testament to the power of animated storytelling, captivating audiences with its profound messages and unparalleled world-building.

10. Shōgun premieres on February 27

Shōgun resurrects the timeless epic with a modern twist, immersing viewers in a mesmerizing journey through feudal Japan. This historical drama unfolds against a backdrop of political intrigue, cultural clashes, and the pursuit of power. The series meticulously explores the complex relationships between East and West, following an English navigator’s perilous experiences in the foreign land.



As alliances form and samurai codes clash with Western ideals, Shōgun weaves a tapestry of honor, love, and betrayal. With stunning cinematography and a narrative that bridges cultures, the show promises a captivating exploration of a pivotal era, offering a fresh take on the clash of civilizations in feudal Japan.

11. The Regime premieres on March 3

The spring time in compilation of the best new TV shows opens The Regime. The show emerges as the successor to fill the void left by shows like Succession, captivating audiences with a unique blend of elements. The alchemy of this series combines the powerhouse presence of Kate Winslet, reminiscent of the Roy family’s verbal prowess, adorned in power suits, and complemented by the charismatic Hugh Grant.



Set against the backdrop of a fictional European autocracy, the show promises a riveting exploration of power dynamics, intrigue, and familial conflicts. With the allure of its star-studded cast and the promise of a compelling narrative, The Regime becomes a must-watch, offering viewers an irresistible blend of drama, wit, and the complexities of high-stakes politics.

12. 3 Body Problem premieres on March 21

3 Body Problem delves into the realms of sci-fi with the expertise of none other than David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the masterminds behind Game of Thrones. This adaptation of the sci-fi novel, famously touted by enthusiastic sci-fi aficionados, promises a mind-bending experience that will undoubtedly resonate with fans of intricate narratives.



As March approaches, anticipation builds for a series that not only brings the creative force of Benioff and Weiss but also invites comparisons with the Game of Thrones finale, setting the stage for discussions across every corner of the internet. Get ready for a cinematic journey that delves into the complexities of the 3 Body Problem, sparking conversations that extend far beyond the screen.

13. Fallout premieres on April 12

Fallout emerges as a promising contender in the realm of video game adaptations, aiming to replicate the success of The Last of Us. Diverging from the mushroom-frowning seriousness, Fallout unfolds a post-apocalyptic narrative set against the backdrop of nuclear fallout, infused with The Boys’ signature dark humor.



Spearheaded by the creative prowess of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan from Westworld, the series holds the potential to captivate audiences with its unique blend of dystopian storytelling and humor. As the duo behind Fallout, Joy and Nolan bring a distinctive touch, elevating the adaptation beyond the conventional and setting the stage for a potential bona fide hit in the world of TV entertainment.

14. House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres in summer

House of the Dragon Season 2 stands as one of the summer’s monumental shows. Undeniably massive in scale, this season holds the promise of redeeming itself by delivering on the dragons, a key allure for fans of the fantastical. As the series delves deeper into Westeros, anticipation swirls around the potential dragon-centric narrative. While initial excitement may have diminished, the buzz around Season 2 suggests a resurgence of epic proportions, enticing fans back into the enthralling world of Westeros with mythical beasts at the forefront.

15. The Sympathizer premieres in 2024

The Sympathizer immerses viewers in a gripping narrative that transcends genres, blending espionage, political intrigue, and psychological drama. Adapted from Viet Thanh Nguyen’s acclaimed novel and centered on a conflicted protagonist navigating dual allegiances, the show delves into the complexities of identity, loyalty, and morality.



As the character grapples with espionage and personal turmoil, the series unveils a nuanced exploration of cultural clashes. With a compelling storyline, rich character development, and a thought-provoking narrative, The Sympathizer promises to be a captivating journey through a turbulent period in history.

16. Cobra Kai Season 6 premieres in 2024

Cobra Kai Season 6 continues the adrenaline-pumping saga of the Karate Kid universe, promising an electrifying blend of nostalgia and fresh twists. As the legacy of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso unfolds, the series delves deeper into the complexities of their mentor-student dynamic.



Set against the backdrop of rival karate dojos, the narrative explores themes of redemption, rivalry, and the enduring impact of martial arts on personal growth. With a perfect balance of action-packed sequences and character-driven drama, Cobra Kai has become a cultural phenomenon. Season 6 is poised to deliver another round of intense martial arts battles, emotional revelations, and the timeless allure of the Cobra Kai dojo.

17. The Boys Season 4 premieres in 2024

The Boys Season 4 catapults viewers back into the twisted world of antiheroes and corporate superhero culture. This darkly comedic series navigates the complexities of a world where superpowers are wielded for profit, not justice. As the characters, led by the irreverent Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell, and frenetic Homelander, grapple with moral ambiguity, political machinations, and explosive confrontations, the narrative unfolds with biting satire and unexpected twists.



Set against a backdrop of corporate greed and societal critique, Season 4 promises to push the boundaries even further, delivering a rollercoaster of action, humor, and provocative commentary on the superhero genre. Brace yourself for another wild ride with The Boys, where nothing is as it seems.

18. The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres in 2024

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 propels audiences into another dimension of dysfunctional superhero family dynamics. As the Hargreeves siblings navigate the complexities of time travel, extraordinary powers, and looming apocalyptic threats, the series continues its winning blend of eccentric characters and mind-bending narrative twists.



Led by the enigmatic Sir Reginald Hargreeves and the seven adopted siblings, each with their unique abilities, the dysfunctional family saga takes unexpected turns against a backdrop of cosmic conspiracies. With a mix of humor, heart, and surreal adventures, Season 4 promises to unravel new mysteries and explore uncharted territories, cementing The Umbrella Academy’s reputation as a genre-defying gem. Get ready for another unpredictable ride with the Hargreeves family.

19. The Bear Season 3 premieres in 2024

The Bear Season 3 takes an unexpected turn as a young chef from the world of fine dining returns to his roots in Chicago to revitalize his family’s humble sandwich shop. This culinary drama unfolds with a mix of nostalgia, family bonds, and the clash between haute cuisine and down-to-earth sandwich craft.



Against the backdrop of the vibrant Chicago culinary scene, the series explores the challenges and joys of blending sophistication with simplicity. Expect a delectable journey filled with culinary innovation, cultural intersections, and the heartwarming exploration of a chef’s quest to find his place between the worlds of haute cuisine and the comforting embrace of family traditions.

20. The Penguin premieres in 2024

And completes the compilation of the best new TV shows, The Penguin.



The show waddles into the television landscape with a dark and enigmatic tale centered around Gotham’s notorious underworld figure. Delving into the origins of Oswald Cobblepot, this series unravels the complex layers of one of Batman’s most iconic foes. Set against the brooding backdrop of Gotham City, the narrative explores Cobblepot’s rise from an outcast to a formidable power player, intertwining crime, ambition, and a hint of tragedy.



With shadowy visuals, compelling character development, and a storyline that peels back the layers of Gotham’s grim underbelly, The Penguin promises a riveting exploration into the dark recesses of one of DC Comics’ most intriguing characters.