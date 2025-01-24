The "Chair" Method Job Interviewers Use to Test You

Job interviews are designed to evaluate more than just your skills and experience—they’re often a test of your character and how you handle the unexpected. Some companies have developed creative ways to assess candidates without them even realizing it. One technique, in particular, has gained attention for its simplicity and effectiveness, leaving applicants unaware they’re being closely observed.

What the “chair” method is.

The “chair” method is a subtle yet revealing tactic used by some interviewers to test a candidate’s assertiveness and comfort in handling unexpected situations. The interviewer intentionally sets a wobbly chair for the applicant, placing it in front of their desk. To make it even more intriguing, a second, more stable chair is positioned at the back of the room, offering the candidate an opportunity to correct the situation. The test isn’t about the chair itself—it’s about whether the applicant will be bold enough to pause the interview and address the discomfort, signaling their ability to speak up and advocate for themselves when necessary.

How to handle the situation.

If you ever find yourself in a situation like this, don’t be afraid to pause and speak up. Remember, interviews go both ways; you are evaluating them just as much as they are evaluating you. If you notice the chair is uncomfortable or unstable, take a moment to politely ask if you can switch chairs. A simple request, such as, “I’m sorry, but would it be possible to exchange this chair for the one in the back?” shows confidence and that you’re not afraid to address small inconveniences, a valuable trait in any workplace. Speaking up respectfully can also demonstrate that you prioritize comfort and efficiency, both of which can leave a positive impression.

Other tactic you might encounter.

Another tactic you might face is the “Coffee Cup Test,” which is designed to assess your attentiveness and social awareness. During the interview, the interviewer might offer you a cup of coffee, and at the end of the conversation, they’ll observe what you do with the cup. If you take the initiative to take your cup to the kitchen or offer to clean up, it shows you’re a team player who pays attention to small details. However, if you simply leave the cup behind, it might suggest a lack of initiative or consideration for the team. While these tests are subtle, they can reveal a lot about your character and approach to everyday tasks.