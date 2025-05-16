Tom Cruise Sparks Dating Rumors With Ana de Armas After Their Latest Appearance—Fans Are Saying the Same Thing

Most recently, Tom and Ana both attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration in early May. Eyewitnesses claim the two tried to leave the party together without drawing attention, which, of course, had the opposite effect. Social media erupted with even more fan theories about a budding romance.

As the public sightings of Cruise and de Armas continue, so does the conversation online—and many fans are echoing the same sentiments. A comment from a user reads, “She looks like his daughter 😵‍💫,” calling attention to the 26-year age gap with a side of sarcasm.

Another commenter didn’t hold back either, “She’s 37, so age gap doesn’t really matter here, but Tom Cruise is definitely questionable.”