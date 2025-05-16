Tom Cruise Sparks Dating Rumors With Ana de Armas After Their Latest Appearance—Fans Are Saying the Same Thing
Over the past few months, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have set the internet buzzing with speculation about a possible romance. From helicopter rides to cozy public outings, the pair has been spotted together multiple times, each sighting adding more fuel to the fire. While neither actor has confirmed a relationship, fans and media outlets alike are drawing their own conclusions—and most of them are saying the same thing.
The duo was first seen together just before Valentine’s Day.
The rumors first caught fire in February 2025 when Cruise and de Armas were seen dining together in London’s Soho district. The timing—just a day before Valentine’s Day—didn’t go unnoticed. While some sources insisted it was merely a professional dinner with agents to discuss a future project, the public couldn’t ignore the timing—or the implications of a Valentine’s Eve rendezvous.
They arrived together by helicopter—twice.
In March and again in April, Tom and Ana were spotted arriving at London Heliport via Cruise’s private helicopter. The second instance was particularly telling: they flew in from Madrid and looked every bit like a traveling pair. Ana even brought her dogs along. The cozy, casual vibes didn’t go unnoticed by fans or paparazzi.
A birthday stroll only intensified the speculation.
On April 30—Ana de Armas’s 37th birthday—the pair were seen walking together in a quiet London park. Flanked by security but keeping things low-key, they seemed at ease in each other’s company. The outing fell squarely into “couple behavior” territory, at least according to fans online, who flooded social media with screenshots and speculation.
They made a subtle exit from Beckham’s birthday bash.
Most recently, Tom and Ana both attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration in early May. Eyewitnesses claim the two tried to leave the party together without drawing attention, which, of course, had the opposite effect. Social media erupted with even more fan theories about a budding romance.
As the public sightings of Cruise and de Armas continue, so does the conversation online—and many fans are echoing the same sentiments. A comment from a user reads, “She looks like his daughter 😵💫,” calling attention to the 26-year age gap with a side of sarcasm.
Another commenter didn’t hold back either, “She’s 37, so age gap doesn’t really matter here, but Tom Cruise is definitely questionable.”
Whether it's work or something more, there's no denying the connection between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas is grabbing attention. The duo's every move is now under the spotlight, and fans are clearly rooting for this potential power couple.