Prince Harry’s Cowboy Hat Steals the Show at Beyoncé’s Concert, People Notice the Same Thing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a starry, joy-filled night out at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert in Los Angeles on May 9, but it wasn’t just their dance moves or sweet moments that caught fans’ attention. It was Harry’s hat that had everyone talking.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted in the VIP section of SoFi Stadium, enjoying the show with thousands of Beyoncé fans.
Meghan shared a few adorable snapshots from the night — one showing Harry giving her a kiss on the cheek, another of them dancing close together, clearly in their happy place. But one photo in particular had fans zooming in: Harry’s custom-made cowboy hat.
Meghan posted a playful caption to go with the photo: “My husband’s hat gets a twirl.”
Throughout the night, fans shared clips of Harry doing a bit of a goofy dad dance next to Meghan. And while his moves weren’t exactly polished, the love between them was obvious. They laughed, danced, and soaked in the music.
The night ended with Meghan giving a shoutout to Beyoncé on Instagram: “Thank you, Beyoncé and team, for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night). All love.”
It’s not the first time the royal couple has shown their love for Queen B. They also attended her Renaissance World Tour last year, and Beyoncé has supported Meghan publicly many times. After Meghan’s powerful interview with Oprah in 2021, Beyoncé wrote a touching note: “Thank you, Meghan, for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”
