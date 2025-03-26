Meghan Markle Shares Rare Photo With Her Kids, and People Focus on One Detail
Meghan Markle just gave royal watchers a rare glimpse into her family life—and it’s melting hearts everywhere. In a touching new photo shared on March 24, the Duchess of Sussex is seen basking in a quiet moment with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. While the sweet snapshot quickly captured fans’ attention, it was one charming detail that stole the spotlight.
Meghan Markle is soaking up the love with her little ones, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
On March 24, the Duchess of Sussex shared a new heartfelt photo featuring her 5-year-old son, Archie, and 3-year-old daughter, Lilibet, whom she shares with husband Prince Harry.
“Every day is a love story,” Meghan captioned the Instagram post, adding a dove emoji. The image appeared as a joint post on her personal account and the page for her lifestyle brand, As ever.
In the sweet photo, Meghan is seen from behind, flanked by her two red-haired children—a charming nod to dad Harry’s signature trait. With Lilibet perched on her hip, both mother and daughter sported matching sun hats, while little Lili held onto a small basket. On the other side, Archie wrapped his arms around his mom in a tender embrace.
Fans were quick to notice that both kids share their dad’s signature red hair—a detail many adored. “I love that they have their dad’s red hair,” one commenter gushed, echoing the sweet resemblance to father.
Prince Harry has credited the vibrant hue to his late mother, Princess Diana’s side of the family. During a January 2023 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he was asked if he sees any family resemblance in his kids. His response? “Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one!”
Recently, Meghan Markle melted hearts online with a Valentine’s Day tribute to Prince Harry, sharing a heartfelt message and a black-and-white photo of the couple sharing a kiss over dinner.