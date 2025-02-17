Meghan Markle Shares Intimate Photo With Prince Harry on Valentine’s Day—an Odd Detail Sparks Concern
Meghan Markle has captured hearts online with a touching Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband, Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex took to social media to post a heartfelt message alongside a black-and-white photograph of the couple enjoying a cozy dinner date and sharing a passionate kiss. While fans adored the romantic moment, one specific detail in the image quickly became the center of attention.
Meghan’s heartfelt Valentine’s Day tribute.
Meghan is letting her love for Prince Harry shine bright! She shared an intimate photograph in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen pausing their meal to share a sweet kiss. The couple, dining outdoors, appeared to be enjoying a casual yet romantic meal of burgers, fries, and fish and chips. Meghan’s plate was almost empty, with only a portion of fries left, while Prince Harry’s plate remained untouched, featuring fried fish and a serving of coleslaw.
Alongside the photo, Meghan wrote a loving message:
"Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.
#lovewins"
Fans reacted to Meghan's unique expression of love.
It didn’t take long for fans to pick up on one particular detail in Meghan’s message. Many commented that the photo looks “altered”.
“If you study the picture, it is clearly AI generated. The main glaring error is the impossible angle made by his upper and lower eyelid, you just have to look at hers to see the proper angle. Also, there isn’t any actual contact but a gap between their faces and his lip area is much further back than it should be,” a person listed the flaws they noticed in the photo.
Another expressed doubts over the authenticity of the photo, “How do you take a picture of you both when no-one appears to be hand free? And if someone took it, surely you would be looking at the camera.”
Meghan's early return home from Invictus Games.
The Duchess’s heartfelt message came shortly after she returned home to California from Vancouver, where she and Prince Harry had been attending the seventh edition of the Invictus Games. Meghan left early to reunite with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, at their Montecito home.
She was spotted disembarking from a private jet at Santa Barbara Airport. According to sources, her early departure was pre-planned, as she had only intended to stay for five days, similar to her attendance at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry took a day off to unwind before continuing his engagements at the event.
Royal Valentine's Day celebrations.
Meghan’s Valentine’s Day tribute came just hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared their first-ever Valentine’s Day post. Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a touching photograph of themselves on social media, set against the serene woodland backdrop of the Sandringham Estate. The image, originally part of an emotional video shared by the Princess of Wales last September, reflected their strong bond and resilience as a family.
The Sussexes and the Waleses marked the romantic day in their own unique ways, with Meghan's intimate message standing out for its warmth and personal touch.
