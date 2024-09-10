Kate Middleton Reveals She’s Finished Chemo in Heart-Wrenching Video With Family

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is opening up about her experience since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. She candidly shared her detailed story in a long, emotional video message filmed with Prince Willam and their three children, adding she has undergone 9 months of chemotherapy.

On Monday, Sept. 9, Kate released a heartfelt video featuring her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In the video, she expressed her relief at finishing chemotherapy, saying, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

Kate spoke about the difficulties her family faced over the past nine months. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said. She also reflected on the complexity and unpredictability of the cancer journey, emphasizing the new perspective it brought to her life.

The Princess highlighted the importance of appreciating simple things in life, such as love and family. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved,” she shared, adding she is now focused on staying cancer-free and looks forward to returning to work and public engagements in the coming months.

Kate expressed her gratitude for the support her family received during this challenging time. “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling,” she said. She also offered words of encouragement to others on their cancer journeys, saying, “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

The video also captured tender moments with her family, showing their close-knit bond. From driving through the English countryside to embracing her kids and sharing a kiss with Prince William, the video highlighted the family’s joyful and supportive environment during Kate’s treatment.