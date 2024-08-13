Kate Middleton Makes a Rare Appearance in a Video and People Spot an Odd Detail

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a rare joint appearance amid Kate's ongoing health battle. The royal couple's appearance alongside Snoop Dogg, David Beckham, and other celebrities surprised fans. Many also noticed the same thing in Kate's video.

In the video statement released to support Olympic athletes, Kate Middleton wore a white and black striped sweater. The princess, who has been keeping a low profile due to her ongoing battle with cancer, had her long brown hair styled straight and parted to the side.

Prince William stood next to Kate, wearing a teal Team Great Britain polo shirt. Notably, he sported facial hair publicly for the first time in a long time. The video also included messages from celebrities like David Beckham, who was instrumental in London’s successful bid for the 2012 Olympics, and Snoop Dogg, who served as a special NBC Olympics correspondent during the 2024 Games.

Fans were delighted to see Kate looking healthy and as lovely as ever. Many noticed she was wearing a sweater similar to one she wore in a March video where she announced her cancer treatment. “She’s wearing the striped jumper AGAIN,” commented a fan. “I wear my most loved pieces on repeat. If she looks and feels great in it, good for her!” added another in support of Catherine.