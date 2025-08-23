What 14 Iconic Cartoon Characters Would Look Like If They Lived in a Different Era
What if Cinderella lived in the 80s, and Princess Jasmine, for example, in the time of Marie Antoinette? We decided to find out how these characters would have been dressed and combed then. So, we asked AI to show what the heroines of iconic cartoons looked like if they lived in a different era.
The article contains images created using artificial intelligence.
Snow White, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs — the 40s and 80s
Cinderella, Cinderella — the 80s and now
Lady Tremaine, Cinderella — the 80s
Ariel, The Little Mermaid — Marie Antoinette’s era and the 80s
Esmeralda, The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Ancient Greece and the early 2000s
Aurora, Sleeping Beauty — the Roaring Twenties
Alice, Alice in Wonderland — our time
Belle, Beauty and the Beast — the Victorian era and the 40s
Jane, Tarzan — early 2000s
Pocahontas, Pocahontas — the 70s and 80s
Anastasia, Anastasia — the Roaring Twenties and our time
Megara, Hercules — our time
Cruella de Ville, One Hundred and One Dalmatians — the 50s and now
Princess Jasmine, Aladdin — Marie Antoinette’s era and the 70s
