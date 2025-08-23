What 14 Iconic Cartoon Characters Would Look Like If They Lived in a Different Era

What if Cinderella lived in the 80s, and Princess Jasmine, for example, in the time of Marie Antoinette? We decided to find out how these characters would have been dressed and combed then. So, we asked AI to show what the heroines of iconic cartoons looked like if they lived in a different era.

The article contains images created using artificial intelligence.

Snow White, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs — the 40s and 80s

Cinderella, Cinderella — the 80s and now

Lady Tremaine, Cinderella — the 80s

Ariel, The Little Mermaid — Marie Antoinette’s era and the 80s

Esmeralda, The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Ancient Greece and the early 2000s

Aurora, Sleeping Beauty — the Roaring Twenties

Alice, Alice in Wonderland — our time

Belle, Beauty and the Beast — the Victorian era and the 40s

Jane, Tarzan — early 2000s

Pocahontas, Pocahontas — the 70s and 80s

Anastasia, Anastasia — the Roaring Twenties and our time

Megara, Hercules — our time

Cruella de Ville, One Hundred and One Dalmatians — the 50s and now

Princess Jasmine, Aladdin — Marie Antoinette’s era and the 70s

Would you like to know what our favorite Disney characters looked like if they were the opposite gender? Then check out this article.

What heroine would you like to see in a different era?

