10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Compassion Can Plant Blooming Seeds of Hope in 2026

I used to work at a barbershop, and there was this kid who came in every week begging me to teach him how to cut hair. “I don’t pay you to teach strays,” my boss warned, and eventually fired me for spending time with him after hours.

2 weeks later, I ran into the kid on the street and suddenly everything made sense. He was with his younger brother, who had cerebral palsy. The boy’s haircut looked fantastic.

The kid told me his brother couldn’t handle barbershops because the noise and strangers overwhelmed him. That’s why he wanted to learn.

He’d bought a cheap mannequin head from a thrift store and practiced every night so he wouldn’t mess up his brother’s hair. Then he said, “You’re the only person who said yes when I asked to learn.” That hit me hard.

I’ve been visiting their house every Friday for the last six months. His brother laughs when the clippers come out now. Losing that job felt awful at the time. Looking back, I’d make the same choice every single time.