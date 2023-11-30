10 Celebrities Who Went From “Glam” to “Oops” on the Red Carpet

Celebrities, like everyone else, are human beings, and sometimes, even on the glamorous red carpet, they experience unexpected and downright quirky moments. Despite their polished appearances and dazzling outfits, these stars are not immune to the occasional mishaps or awkward incidents that make them relatable.

1. John Travolta’s kiss

John Travolta surprised the actress, Scarlett Johansson, by coming up behind her and giving her a kiss on the cheek while she was getting her picture taken at the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The pictures of this kiss went viral and people started to say that it was awkward. Johansson said that there was nothing weird or inappropriate about Travolta. She explained that the picture everyone was talking about was just a moment caught in a photo, and the actual encounter was sweet and welcome. She also mentioned that the photo didn’t show what happened before and after the moment. She pointed out how news can sometimes be misleading and sensationalized by the 24-hour news cycle. Johansson also mentioned that she hadn’t seen Travolta in a while, and it’s always nice to be greeted by him.

2. Rihanna’s dress

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

During the Met Gala in 2014, Rihanna found herself in an awkward situation with her dress, designed by Stella McCartney. The gown was so long that her friend Cara Delevingne was hesitant to step on it, fearing a wardrobe mishap. In a humorous turn of events, McCartney accidentally stepped on the lengthy train, highlighting the challenges that can come with creating extravagant and elaborate fashion statements for such high-profile events. The incident added a touch of spontaneity to the glamorous evening, showing that even the most carefully planned outfits can lead to unexpected and amusing moments.

3. Oscar Isaac and the viral arm-smelling

2 years ago, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain created a buzz with their red carpet moment while promoting their HBO series, Scenes From a Marriage. They were seen holding hands and being close during photoshoots. Issac even kissed and sniffed the inside of Chastain’s upper arm at one point. When asked about this, Isaac explained that he and the actress talked to each other like flatworms. It might sound strange, but that’s just their way of communicating as good friends.

4. Kim Kardashian and a flour bomb

In 2012, Kim Kardashian faced a humiliating incident during her own perfume launch on the red carpet. An unidentified woman threw flour at her during the launch event for True Reflection at The London Hotel in West Hollywood. Despite arriving in a stylish outfit that included a black blazer, leather trousers, and a bright blue blouse, Kardashian ended up covered in cooking flour within minutes. The substance covered her entire back and shiny hair, transforming her glamorous look into something resembling a mishap in the kitchen. A source later confirmed that the substance was, indeed, cooking flour.

5. Kristen Stewart’s protest

AFP/EAST NEWS , AFP/EAST NEWS

One of the standout barefoot moments occurred when Kristen Stewart attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 as a jury member for the BlacKkKlansman premiere. Despite wearing a stunning shiny silver Chanel minidress adorned with spiky triangular sequins, Stewart decided to ditch her Louboutin heels. Notably, she removed her black silk shoes, even braving the drizzling rain, to gracefully walk up the red carpet. This act garnered praise from fans and the media worldwide. Stewart’s bold move was a deliberate protest against the festival’s rules, which required women attending gala premieres to wear heels and strictly prohibited flats.

6. Behati Prinsloo’s wardrobe malfunction

Frederick Taylor/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

In 2015, Behati Prinsloo narrowly avoided a major red carpet mishap — a potential wardrobe malfunction. The incident occurred at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party when she and her husband, Adam Levine, were in attendance. Behati was dressed in a nude-colored outfit for the glamorous event when her top threatened to reveal more than intended. Fortunately, Adam Levine acted swiftly to avert the situation. He covered his wife and allowed her to address the wardrobe malfunction discreetly.

7. Kate Beckinsale’s bodysuit

Kate Beckinsale bought a bodysuit at the airport, and on the way to a premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, the snaps over the crotch popped open, and it flipped up like a roller blind. She didn’t want to fix it in the car, so she quietly panicked. When she walked onto the red carpet, she told Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard about the mishap. In the picture, she’s holding the front part down, and they are holding the back part. They didn’t fully understand what was happening, but they jumped in to help without asking questions. They are absolute legends!

8. Hayden Panettiere and her long dress

Hayden Panettiere looked really beautiful at the 2014 Met Gala. The dress she wore, designed by Dennis Blasso, caught a lot of eyes. It was elegant on the Nashville star, but it caused a little trouble because it was a bit long. As she left the event, the actress had a small stumble while walking down the stairs. Luckily, she has a sense of humor.

9. Julia Roberts’ fashion protest

AFP/EAST NEWS

In 2016 at the Cannes Film Festival, Julia Roberts decided to have some fun with fancy fashion rules. She wore a simple black gown to the premiere of her movie, Money Monster. The top part of her dress reminded people of the famous red dress she wore in Pretty Woman. But when she lifted up the skirt of her Armani Privé gown, guess what? She was barefoot! Yes, that’s right — Julia Roberts walked the red carpet at Cannes without any shoes. This was a big form of rebellion against the fashion rules, especially since the festival had reportedly turned away some women the year before for not wearing high heels to a screening of Carol.

10. Bella Hadid’s risky dress

Mary Evans/Allstar/Graham Whitby Boot/East News

The model revealed that despite her red carpet appearance at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival becoming a viral sensation and celebrated in fashion history as a “water cooler conversation topic” and possibly “the hottest dress of all time,” she didn’t feel very comfortable at the time. Talking to Vogue, Bella Hadid mentioned it had been a very iconic red dress moment. She admitted that she had been nervous in the dress. The model went on to express her lingering embarrassment about the moment, emphasizing that, while the dress was gorgeous, it didn’t quite feel like her.