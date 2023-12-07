10 Celebrity Dads Whose Love Shines Brighter Than the Hollywood Lights

There is always a special place in our hearts for celebrity fathers who are not afraid to showcase their playful and goofy sides, all in a bid to see their children glow with joy. The heartwarming sight of a dad going the extra mile for his little ones warms our hearts, reminding us that even in the glamorous world of fame, the genuine love and care of a father hold a timeless charm.

1. David Beckham

The world-renowned footballer once said, “Being present with your child, that’s the greatest gift that you can give to any child, your attention.” Since then he has repeatedly confirmed that he does not throw words to the wind. We can often spot him in different activities from wearing superhero costumes, taking his kids to soccer games and concerts, and even sewing doll dresses for his daughter Harper.

2. Mark Wahlberg

As a father of four, Mark Wahlberg prioritizes his children above everything, even his illustrious Hollywood career. The movie star has openly discussed his significant choice to step away from Hollywood, opting for a relocation to Las Vegas, “The kids are really happy, and it’s all about them. My daughter’s an equestrian, my son’s a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she’s off to college. My son’s a junior.” He noted that being in Las Vegas is really giving the kids a chance to thrive.

3. Martin Scorsese

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese has recently embraced a new and unexpected role: appearing in TikTok videos of his 24-year-old daughter, Francesca. These short videos, showcasing moments like Scorsese guessing the meanings of slang words have quickly gone viral. The things you do for your beloved daughter.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

The famous soccer player is a father to five children. Despite his hectic schedule and rigorous training, the 38-year-old is frequently observed dedicating time to his children and family.



“Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I’ve had. Spending time with them, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them. They’ve brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life,” opened up Ronaldo.

5. Channing Tatum

As a single father, Channing Tatum goes above and beyond to ensure his 10-year-old daughter Everly receives the love she deserves. Despite admitting to lacking skills like braiding hair or applying makeup, he proudly stated that he has learned these skills solely for his daughter.



When questioned about his parenting philosophy, Channing responded with a laugh, saying, "I have no idea. I’m just trying to navigate through it. I believe, like every other parent, you’re simply attempting not to negatively impact your kids, even though you know, to some extent, it’s inevitable.

6. John Legend

The legendary singer opened up about being a father to four, saying, “They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy.” He takes an active parental role and tries to spend as much time as possible with his kids, from attending ballet lessons with his daughter, to playing dress-up and wearing matching outfits with his son.

7. Machine Gun Kelly

While Kelly is currently in a relationship with Megan Fox, he also has a daughter from a previous relationship named Casie. The girl was born in 2009. Not much information is available about his child’s mother, but the rapper enjoys spending quality time with his daughter and frequently brings her along on tours.

8. Jay-Z

Despite keeping his children out of the spotlight, whenever Jay-Z is seen with them in public, he appears to be a fun-loving and affectionate father to his children with Beyoncé. He openly acknowledges that fatherhood has positively transformed him, “Every second that you spend away from home and family, you’re spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world.”

9. Ethan Hawke

Whether spending time with his eldest daughter or son, or entertaining his youngest kids, Ethan Hawke, a father of four, appears to thoroughly relish every moment of fatherhood.



Ethan has expressed that his children bring new meaning to his, saying, “That’s the wonderful thing about children is they just need you every day. It gives your life balance. Meaning your whole life isn’t just about yourself.” He has also referred to fatherhood as “the greatest pleasure in my life” and emphasized that being a parent is “the only role that, if I fail, I will consider my life a failure.”

10. Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone can be an overprotective dad, but when it comes to fun, he can’t resist his daughters. Stallone once said how much he regrets the times when he put his career before his family, “Sometimes I put the work ahead of my family, and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again.”