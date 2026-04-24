10 Spring Nail Designs That Are Taking Over Every Feed in 2026

Something shifted in nail appointments this spring that hasn’t happened in a few years. Women are coming in knowing exactly what they want — specific colors, specific designs, specific finishes they’ve been saving for weeks. The “just tidy them up” era is over for spring and summer 2026.

Here are 10 cute spring and summer nail ideas that are genuinely everywhere right now. If your current manicure isn’t somewhere on this list, your next appointment just became a lot more interesting.