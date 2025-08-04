I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
12 Getaways That Went From Dreamy to “Get Me Out of Here”
We dream of the perfect getaway, crystal-clear water, soft sand, no responsibilities, and endless good vibes. But sometimes, paradise has other plans. From creepy hosts to unexpected monkey thefts, these travelers packed for relaxation and landed straight in chaos. Here are some of the wildest, funniest, and most bizarre vacation disasters you won’t believe actually happened.
1.
- We booked a cute beach house for a weekend. It was quiet, cozy, everything we wanted.
The first night, we heard noises like footsteps, but figured it was animals. On the second night, we heard coughing. I went outside in the morning to check, and saw a man coming from the basement.
Turns out, it was the host. He said, “I like to stay close in case guests need anything.” We left that afternoon. I still get the creeps thinking about how close he was the whole time.
2.
- “Last week. My parents and I took a highly anticipated week-long trip to Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons. We had a great trip, but halfway though the week, I was up all night in the worst pain of my life.
I couldn’t sleep, was crying, groaning in pain, and pacing. I had a terrible toothache from a filling I got a few years ago that I think was worsened by the elevation change that I’m not used to back home. We ended up wasting an entire day in the Tetons because I ended up needing a root canal to relieve my tooth pain.
Yes, I had to spend most of the day at the dentist getting a root canal on vacation. 0/10 would not recommend. In my case, it’s probably the worst thing to happen on a vacation yet.”
© kgaviation/ Reddit
3.
- “I’ve had dysentery in Egypt, a missed connection in Kenya that could have meant a month but fortunately only 4 days, and spent 26 hours on the floor of a regional airport in China where there was not enough space to sit cross-legged.
But the worst was this June. I had tickets to see a concert I’ve wanted to see for 30 years. The flight was supposed to land 12 hours before showtime. I sat and watched two flights scheduled after mine leave while we were delayed every hour, for 14 hours.
I cried. A lot. I’m a 46-year-old man.” © Psynautical / Reddit
4.
- I thought I was finally gonna live my Pinterest dream. My girlfriend and I booked a “private island stay” off the coast of the Philippines for our anniversary. The Airbnb pics looked like something out of Moana.
We packed all beachy outfits, zero real shoes, and expected sunsets and paradise.
But when we landed, the boat guy didn’t show. Locals gave us this look like we were insane.
One finally told us the island had been mostly underwater since last typhoon season. There was no place to stay. No signal.
A fisherman let us crash in his hut, complete with a pig who snored louder than me and two guys who played Uno at 3am. I proposed to my girlfriend that night, out of desperation or love, not sure which. She said yes. Still, 3/10. Bring a backup island.
5.
- “Got horrific food poisoning in Oaxaca. Flew to Mexico City the next day for my birthday. Neither my husband nor I could eat or keep anything down.
In the middle of the night, I wake up to glass shattering. I reach for my husband, and he’s not there. He was in the bathroom and fainted!
Through! The! Glass! Door! Throw up everywhere, it’s 3am. More fainting follows.
The young man working the reception that night at the hotel saved our lives and got a doctor there within 10 minutes. This is why I’m forever and ever loyal to hotels, the feeling of having someone there at all times is priceless. I have no idea what we would’ve done in an Airbnb solo.”
© Dizzy_Impression4702 / Reddit
6.
- “I broke my nose and got a concussion while zip-lining in Costa Rica. I sprained both ankles on day 1 of a 14 day hiking trip to Guatemala.
I got swimmer’s ear, pink eye, and the flu all at the same time in Panama. My eyes swelled shut. I thought I’d need to be medevacked back, but my tour guide took me to a pharmacy every day to get meds. Was feeling fine a week later...when the tour ended.
On my most recent trip (November) I broke every bone in my wrist on day 2 of my Jordan trip, and had to fly home early to get emergency surgery and spend months in rehab/PT.”
© jadeoracle / Reddit
7.
- “I went to Italy when I was 14 with my mom and caught a bug in Assisi. It just got worse and worse, and 4 days later I had to fly home. One of the worst flights of my life.
Once I got home, I was so sick I couldn’t stand up for over a week. I went to the doctor, and they prescribed Vicodin, that’s how bad it was.
But first I had to take anti nausea medicine up my butt because I couldn’t stop throwing up. All in all, I was incredibly sick for 2 weeks. Italy was great though.” © _jeremybearimy_ / Reddit
8.
- “I was backpacking in New Zealand with a friend right after college. We were staying in a little beach town, Kaikoura, which ended up being the epicenter of a 7.8 earthquake at 12am one night.
It shook for what felt like 2 min straight. We had to haul to the top of a hill due to a tsunami warning. We were frantic and didn’t grab warm enough clothes, we sat up there freezing for almost 12 hours.
The roads had all cracked, and we ended up stranded there for 3 days. There was no service, electricity, or running water.
Our hostel owner happened to know someone with a spring, so we got fresh water. He also let us stay the three days for free, super nice dude. We ate food from Red Cross stands and called our families with Wi-Fi at the hospital. People were getting choppered out by priority (elderly, kids, health issues.)
On the third day, our tour bus company coordinated a chopper out for us to a nearby town and then bussed to Christchurch. We immediately called the airlines and changed our tickets to go home the next day, lol.” © Quaking_InMyBoots / Reddit
9.
- “I used to travel to Asia a lot for work and was out on flying in all the major heavy aircraft body types. I found a flight from Taipei to San Fran on a 747 and, as it was for work, could book business class.
So imagine my excitement when I got a seat on the upper deck. I was so excited. Only problem was I ate a ton of seafood the night before and the cholera kicked in about the same time we took off.
I spent literally 90% of the flight in the bathroom, dying. Literally, the only thing keeping me together was the flight attendant funneling me Gatorade and the sympathetic look of the passengers when I sadly traipsed back to my seat.” © catfishburglar / Reddit
10.
- “It was my honeymoon, and we were camping in a secluded spot near Mammoth Caves. I cut my finger on a can of beans and when I went to get the first aid kit I passed out.
When I passed out, I landed on my face and slid about 8 feet on gravel down the mountain. This time when I came to, my husband was trying to help me. He said I could use some stitches, and I passed out again.
The worst part was we came home a few days early. The people house sitting were there just chilling. No problem. Then I found my toothbrush used in the shower.” © snakeoil-huckster / Reddit
11.
- I’ve never even entered a contest in my life, so when they said I won a free cruise, I thought it was a scam. Won a free cruise through a radio contest. Got onboard and was immediately treated like royalty.
Thought it was just VIP stuff, until I realized they thought I was the bride for a surprise wedding planned by some dude I’d never met. Turns out, there was a mix-up with names.
12.
- My friends and I rented this “luxury cabin” for spring break. The pics showed a hot tub under the stars, looked dreamy.
The first night, I went to turn on the jets and saw something move inside. It was a live snake, chilling like it paid rent. Host said, “That happens sometimes up there.” We showered with flip-flops on for the rest of the trip.
Even when things go totally off the rails, those are the stories we end up telling the most, and laughing about later. Sometimes the worst trips make the best memories. Have you ever packed for paradise and landed in pure chaos? Share your story below, we’re ready for the drama!