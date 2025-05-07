10 Foods That Could Harm Your Baby While Breastfeeding

Cow’s milk is the most common food sensitivity in breastfed babies. The protein in dairy can sneak into your milk and cause everything from colic, eczema, congestion, and spit-up to visible blood or mucus in your baby’s stool.

If you suspect dairy is the issue, eliminate it from your diet for 2–3 weeks and track your baby’s symptoms. If you notice improvements, you may want to avoid dairy long-term or reintroduce it gradually under guidance.