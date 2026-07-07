10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Booking Nonstop at Nail Salons This FIFA World Cup 2026
Football match days used to mean face paint and jerseys, but now they mean matching toes. Nail techs say this World Cup season, clients aren’t just watching the games, they’re booking pedicures that reference them: team colors swapped in for classic reds, a single gold toe standing in for a trophy, chrome finishes that catch the light like a stadium scoreboard. The requests are specific, the turnaround is fast between matches, and none of it looks like a costume. Here are the 10 pedicure trends nail techs are booking nonstop at salons this FIFA World Cup 2026 — plus how to ask for each one.
The Trophy Toe
Nine toes in a neutral or team-color base, one big toe in gold chrome or foil — it’s the pedicure version of the single gold accent nail. It commits to the theme without covering every toe in graphics, which makes it easy to wear to work the next day. The gold toe also tends to be the first thing people notice in sandals, so it does a lot of visual work for very little commitment.
- Ask for it: one accent toe, gold chrome or gold leaf foil.
Team-Color Chrome
Chrome is already the defining finish of summer 2026, and pairing it with a national color pushes it from “trend” into “tournament-ready” without tipping into costume territory. Techs apply the chrome powder over a gel base in the team’s primary shade, then buff it to a mirror finish that shifts color depending on the light. A gold chrome over red reads Spanish and expensive at once, while silver over jade green rides the season’s jade trend and nods to Brazil at the same time.
- Ask for it: team-color gel base, chrome powder top coat, buffed to a mirror finish.
Flag French Tips
The French manicure gets a sporty rework: the white tip line is swapped for a national color, or split into two colors for a flag effect. It keeps the classic French shape, so it still reads as polished and office-appropriate even with the color swap. This is the option techs say works best for clients who want to show team spirit without committing to a full theme.
- Ask for it: French tip shape, tip color swapped to your team’s palette.
Stadium-Light Glitter Fade
A gradient that fades from clear at the cuticle into fine silver or white glitter at the tip, built to catch light the way floodlights do under a night match. The glitter placement matters here — techs keep it concentrated at the tip rather than scattering it across the whole nail, which is what keeps the look photographing clean instead of busy. It holds up well through a few weeks of gel wear, making it a solid pick for anyone hitting multiple watch parties.
- Ask for it: glitter gradient, fine glitter concentrated at the tips only.
Pitch-Green Ombré
A soft green-to-nude gradient that’s grass-inspired without being literal about it. It’s the trend most likely to survive past the final whistle, since it reads as a seasonal green pedicure first and a football reference only if you’re looking for it. Techs blend it with a sponge application for a soft, diffused edge rather than a hard line between the two shades.
- Ask for it: two-tone ombré, sage or grass green fading to nude.
Jersey-Number Accent Toe
One small numeral, hand-painted rather than stickered, on the accent toe only. Fine-line art holds up better under daily wear than a sticker sheet, and it reads as personal rather than novelty, especially when the number means something. Techs recommend keeping it to a single digit on one toe so the detail stays sharp instead of blurring at the edges over time.
- Ask for it: fine-line numeral art, one accent toe.
Half-Time Jelly Toes
Sheer jelly polish in a team color. It’s the lowest-maintenance option on this list, which matters for clients trying to get through a month-long tournament without a redo between every match.
- Ask for it: jelly finish, sheer team-color polish.
Scoreboard Black-and-White
A graphic, minimalist look pulling from referee and scoreboard visuals: black tips on a white base, or a small checkerboard accent toe. It’s the trend for clients who want the theme without any color commitment to a specific team.
- Ask for it: black-tip French or checkerboard accent, white base.
Cleat-Texture Matte
A textured, slightly metallic matte finish that references boot leather and stud detailing rather than any single team. It’s a quieter entry into the trend for clients who want the mood without the branding.
- Ask for it: matte textured top coat, metallic undertone.
Host-City Sunset Dip
A dip-powder gradient pulling colors from the host cities and stadium branding across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It leans warm — think sunset oranges into dusk purples — and works as a standalone summer pedicure even for clients not following the tournament.
- Ask for it: dip powder gradient, warm sunset tones.