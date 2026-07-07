10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Booking Nonstop at Nail Salons This FIFA World Cup 2026

Football match days used to mean face paint and jerseys, but now they mean matching toes. Nail techs say this World Cup season, clients aren’t just watching the games, they’re booking pedicures that reference them: team colors swapped in for classic reds, a single gold toe standing in for a trophy, chrome finishes that catch the light like a stadium scoreboard. The requests are specific, the turnaround is fast between matches, and none of it looks like a costume. Here are the 10 pedicure trends nail techs are booking nonstop at salons this FIFA World Cup 2026 — plus how to ask for each one.