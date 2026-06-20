10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Mastering Nonstop This June 2026

Nail salons in June 2026 are fully booked, and the color requests coming through the door right now tell a very specific story. Clients want gel pedicure finishes that last through a holiday, pedicure color and nail polish that look just as good at the pool as they do at dinner, and nail art that feels personal rather than predictable.

June 2026 is leading in a more creative, fashion-forward approach to toe color, with clients choosing pedicure shades that feel “intentionally chosen rather than impulsive.” From blueberry milk nails and metallic pedicures to mocha mousse and gold tip French pedicures, these are the 10 summer pedicure trends nail techs are mastering nonstop right now.