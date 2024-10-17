10 Haircuts That Prove the Power of Change

A haircut can do more than just refresh your look—it can transform the way your entire face appears. The right style can highlight your best features, balance proportions, and even create the illusion of a different face shape.

1. “Short or long?”

2. “I thought a darker brown would add some pretty contrast.”

3. “I’m afraid my long hair will deter me from getting a job in healthcare.”

4. “I chopped everything off and now rocking a pixie cut.”

5. “If you’ve been thinking about shaving your head, do it!”

6. “Chopped off my hair!”

7. “I was scared, but I did the big chop and actually love it.”

8. “I feel pretty in a way I’ve never felt before.”

9. “Before and after: Brassy bleach to silver pixie!”

10. “I went from ruby red to pastel pink. My natural color is light blonde and ironically my hair was exactly this pink before I went red.”