10 Hottest Pedicure Trends to Get Sandal-Ready

Aura nails are making waves in the beauty world, and now they’ve made their way to pedicures, too. This dreamy trend features a soft gradient of pink, creating a hazy, glowing effect that looks both delicate and modern.

The key to this look is a seamless blend of colors, often done with an airbrush technique or a sponge. It’s perfect for those who love a minimalist yet stylish approach to nail art. Plus, the soft pink hues complement every skin tone and outfit, making it a go-to look for spring.