10 Hottest Pedicure Trends to Get Sandal-Ready
Spring is finally here, and that means it’s time to trade in those heavy boots for sandals. And there’s no better way to step into the new season than with a fresh pedicure. This year’s hottest pedicure trends are all about effortless beauty, soft colors, and playful designs that are easy to wear. Whether you love classic neutrals, subtle pastels, or bold statement shades, there’s a trend for everyone.
Aura nails
Aura nails are making waves in the beauty world, and now they’ve made their way to pedicures, too. This dreamy trend features a soft gradient of pink, creating a hazy, glowing effect that looks both delicate and modern.
The key to this look is a seamless blend of colors, often done with an airbrush technique or a sponge. It’s perfect for those who love a minimalist yet stylish approach to nail art. Plus, the soft pink hues complement every skin tone and outfit, making it a go-to look for spring.
Peach tones
Looking for a color that feels both trendy and timeless? The peach shade is versatile and elegant, making it a great choice whether you’re heading to brunch or a spring wedding. Unlike bold reds or deep winter tones, this color is soft, fresh, and light, making it ideal for the warmer months. Pair it with a glossy top coat for a polished finish that will have your feet looking flawless.
Soap nails
The clean girl aesthetic isn’t just for skincare—it’s taking over the nail world, too. Soap nails are all about sheer, glossy finishes in natural tones like nude, pale pink, and soft white. This trend focuses on making nails look healthy, fresh, and effortless rather than overly done. It’s a great option for those who love a low-maintenance yet polished pedicure. Plus, it pairs beautifully with any outfit, making it one of the most wearable trends of the season.
Earthy tones
Spring is all about reconnecting with nature, and earthy tones like terracotta, warm brown, and soft mocha are making a big comeback. These rich, muted shades feel sophisticated yet grounding, perfect for those who want something different from the usual pastels. Whether you opt for a single shade or a mix of complementary colors, this trend is sure to give your pedicure a chic, modern twist.
Micro-French tips
A French pedicure never goes out of style, but this year it’s getting a modern update with micro-French tips. Instead of thick, bold white tips, this trend features ultra-thin, delicate lines at the edge of the nail. It’s subtle, classy, and effortlessly chic, making it the perfect pedicure for those who love a clean and timeless look.
Milky white shades
Milky white nails are the new neutral that everyone is obsessed with. Unlike bright white polish, this shade has a soft, creamy finish that gives your nails a subtle glow. It’s a step up from traditional nude colors, but still looks effortless and refined.
This trend is perfect for those who love a clean, fresh look without going too bold. Plus, it complements every skin tone and every outfit, making it a foolproof choice for spring.
Pastel hues
Nothing says springtime quite like pastel colors. Soft shades like baby blue, lilac, mint green, and peach bring a playful yet elegant touch to your pedicure. These colors are fun, light, and perfect for the season of blooming flowers and sunshine.
If you love a classic, feminine vibe, a pastel pedicure is always a good idea. Plus, you can mix and match shades for a cute multicolor look that feels fresh and unique.
Jewel tones
If pastels aren’t your thing, jewel tones might be just what you’re looking for. Deep, luxurious shades like emerald green, sapphire blue, and amethyst purple add a bold yet classy touch to your pedicure. These rich hues make your nails pop while still feeling sophisticated and elegant. Whether you go for a full jewel-toned pedicure or an accent nail with a bit of shimmer, this trend is perfect for making a stylish statement.
Chrome finishes
Chrome nails are still going strong, and they’re just as stunning on your toes as they are on your hands. This metallic, mirror-like finish adds a futuristic and edgy vibe to your pedicure while keeping things sleek and modern. Whether you choose a classic silver chrome, rose gold, or a bold iridescent shade, this look is guaranteed to turn heads. It’s perfect for those who love a little extra shine in their style.
Cat eye effect
If you want a little extra depth and movement in your pedicure, the cat eye effect is the way to go. This technique uses magnetic polish to create a mesmerizing, shifting design that catches the light beautifully. It gives the illusion of a glowing line running through the nail, just like a cat’s eye. Whether you go for a deep navy, emerald green, or a soft pink, this trend adds a fun, dynamic touch to your spring pedicure.
