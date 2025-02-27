10 Spring Nail Trends Taking Beauty Salons by Storm

Nothing says spring like flowers, and floral nail designs are blooming in beauty salons. Tiny daisies, cherry blossoms, and wildflowers are being painted onto nails in intricate detail. Some designs feature full floral patterns, while others keep it minimal with a single flower on each nail. Pressed dried flowers are also being embedded into gel nails for a unique, nature-inspired look. Whether you prefer soft, romantic designs or bold, colorful flowers, this trend is a fresh way to welcome the season.