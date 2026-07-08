10+ Manicure Trends Nail Experts Say Will Flatter Mature Hands This Summer 2026

White nails are becoming softer and more translucent this summer. Allure’s summer 2026 color forecast reports a move away from stark white toward cloud white, eggshell, and other diffused variations that allow a hint of the natural nail to remain visible.

A very fine chrome or pearl powder adds another current element. Vogue’s coverage of soft chrome nails describes the finish as a subtler adaptation of the highly reflective chrome manicures seen in previous seasons. The effect is luminous rather than metallic.