10 Manicure Trends That Are Going Viral This Summer 2026

Strawberry nails are one of the sweetest manicure trends of summer 2026, perfectly capturing the spirit of the ongoing “strawberry girl summer” aesthetic. Think glossy strawberry-red shades, soft pinks, delicate fruit-inspired nail art and subtle green accents that evoke fresh-picked berries.

Whether you opt for a minimalist design or playful details, this trend feels fresh, feminine and effortlessly cheerful. It’s a versatile look that works on short or long nails, making it an easy way to embrace the season’s bright, carefree vibe.