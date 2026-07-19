10 Manicure Trends That Are Going Viral This Summer 2026
Whether you love a classic French manicure, a long-lasting gel manicure, or bold nail art, this summer’s manicure trends have something for everyone. From fresh nail polish shades to eye-catching finishes, your next visit to the nail salon could be your most stylish yet. As celebrity nail technician Gina Eppolito says, summer is the perfect time to step outside your comfort zone and try a shade you wouldn’t normally choose.
Strawberry nails
Strawberry nails are one of the sweetest manicure trends of summer 2026, perfectly capturing the spirit of the ongoing “strawberry girl summer” aesthetic. Think glossy strawberry-red shades, soft pinks, delicate fruit-inspired nail art and subtle green accents that evoke fresh-picked berries.
Whether you opt for a minimalist design or playful details, this trend feels fresh, feminine and effortlessly cheerful. It’s a versatile look that works on short or long nails, making it an easy way to embrace the season’s bright, carefree vibe.
Butterfly nails
Butterfly nails are fluttering back into the spotlight, reviving one of the most iconic nail trends of the early noughties. Once seen everywhere alongside frosted lip gloss and low-rise jeans, butterfly designs are making a stylish comeback with a modern twist.
Today’s versions feature delicate hand-painted wings, shimmering chrome finishes, iridescent accents and subtle 3D details rather than the bold looks of the past. Whether you choose a single butterfly or a full set of wing-inspired nail art, this nostalgic trend feels fresh and elegant once again.
Accent nails
Accent nails prove that sometimes less is more. Instead of decorating every nail, this trend highlights one or two nails with a contrasting color, glitter, chrome, or intricate nail art for a chic focal point. Juanita Huber-Millet describes the accent nail as the “statement piece” of a manicure, noting that it’s traditionally worn on the ring finger but can also be placed on the thumb, index, or pinky for a more modern look. It’s an easy way to experiment with bold designs without committing to a full set.
Lilac nails
Anyone who thinks pastel nails are outdated is mistaken. Soft, dreamy shades are making a major comeback this summer, and lilac is leading the way. Fresh, elegant and surprisingly versatile, lilac nails complement every skin tone and work beautifully with glossy, chrome or sheer finishes.
Whether you choose a single creamy shade or pair it with delicate floral nail art, this color instantly brightens your manicure. It’s subtle enough for everyday wear yet stylish enough to stand out, proving that pastel nails are firmly back on trend for summer 2026.
Blueberry nails
Blueberry nails are a fun and playful take on summer nail art, featuring adorable blueberry details that bring a fresh, fruity feel to your manicure. Tiny blueberry illustrations, scattered berry motifs and cute designs inspired by the sweet summer fruit are taking centre stage.
This charming trend is perfect for anyone who loves whimsical nail art with a touch of personality. Whether used as a subtle accent or across every nail, blueberry details create a cheerful, eye-catching look that feels fresh, creative, and perfectly suited to sunny summer days.
Bubblegum nails
Bubblegum nails are a playful summer favorite, but the secret to keeping this sweet trend stylish is knowing when to stop. Rather than opting for an intense, flat pink, the most modern take embraces a softer, more delicate finish.
Think a subtle wash of bubblegum colour with a lightly translucent, almost jelly-like effect that lets the nails look fresh and natural. This sheer approach keeps the manicure from feeling too sugary while giving the nostalgic shade a chic, grown-up update that works beautifully for summer 2026.
Floral French nails
Floral French nails put a fresh, summery twist on one of the most timeless manicure styles. The classic French tip has been reinvented in countless ways this year, from tiny micro-French details to creative curved designs, and now delicate flowers are taking centre stage.
Adding floral accents to the tips creates a romantic, playful look that feels perfect for warmer months. Longer nail shapes are especially suited to this trend, offering extra space for intricate petals, blossoms, and colourful botanical details without overwhelming the overall manicure.
Reverse French nails
Reverse French nails offer a fresh twist on the classic French manicure by turning attention from the tip of the nail to the base. Tinu Bello explains that, unlike a traditional French manicure, this style highlights the half-moon shape near the cuticle, which can be left bare or painted in a contrasting colour. The result is a chic, modern look that feels both elegant and eye-catching.
Whether paired with bold shades or subtle neutrals, reverse French nails are an easy way to give a timeless manicure a contemporary update.
Maximalist nails
Even as softer, nature-inspired manicures gain popularity this year, bold nail lovers won’t be giving up on maximalist designs anytime soon. Summer is the perfect season for playful, attention-grabbing looks filled with intricate details, vibrant colours, embellishments and creative patterns.
These fussy manicures may demand more time and upkeep, but their dramatic finish makes them a true statement piece. For those who see nails as an extension of their personal style, maximalist designs offer endless opportunities to experiment and stand out.
3D floral nails
Floral nails are blooming this summer, with 3D floral designs taking the trend to a more dramatic level. While delicate flower details and botanical patterns remain popular, raised petals, sculpted blossoms, and decorative appliqués offer a more eye-catching interpretation. However, these intricate manicures aren’t for everyone. Larger appliqués can sometimes feel bulky and less practical for everyday wear, especially if you’re not used to textured nails.
For those willing to embrace the extra maintenance, 3D floral nails provide a playful, statement-making way to celebrate the season.
From playful fruit-inspired designs to bold takes on the classic French manicure, summer 2026’s biggest trends prove that there are endless ways to refresh your manicure. Whether you prefer subtle shades of nail polish, intricate nail art, or a long-lasting gel manicure, your local nail salon has plenty of inspiration to offer. Speak to your nail technician about adapting these viral looks to suit your style and find the perfect summer manicure.
Which of these Summer 2026 manicure trends are you most tempted to try?
Up next: 10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Nail Salon Chairs Everywhere This Summer 2026