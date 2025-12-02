10 Moments That Prove Kindness Is the World’s Forgotten Superpower

Kindness CAN be life changing. But it can ALSO be dangerous. I was walking past the lounge in an upscale hotel, more than 40 years ago, and a patron was harassing me. A man came up and pretended to know me, and shooed him away. In a split second they BOTH dragged me away and another man joined them and assaulted me, in the most vicious ways imaginable. The police blamed me, because that's what they did in those days. ALWAYS BE PREPARED TO Protect yourself from "KIND" STRANGERS, JUST IN CASE. Remembering kindness IS wonderful. But remembering the bad things stays with you, in ways that you can never imagine.