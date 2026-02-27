17 Stories That Prove Compassion and Kindness Are the Real Secret to Success in Life

My son got married, and his wife seemed nice enough. But after their kids were born, she became super protective and wouldn’t let me babysit or visit without advance notice.

I thought she was trying to push me out of their lives and keep my grandchildren from me, and I was honestly devastated. Complained to my friends about it constantly and was planning this whole intervention with my son.

Then one day, she broke down crying and admitted she had postpartum anxiety so severe she couldn’t even leave the kids with her own mother, and she’d been in therapy trying to work through it. She thought I hated her for being a “bad mom” when really I just didn’t understand what she was going through.

Now I drive her to therapy appointments, and we’ve actually become really close, and she trusts me with the kids all the time. I wish I’d just asked her what was wrong instead of assuming the worst.