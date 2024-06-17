10 must-haves from Amazon that belong in your handbag this summer

Don’t let extreme heat, sunburns or annoying mosquitoes ruin your summer. In our today’s selection of Amazon products, we share 10 must-haves that belong in your handbag this summer. From powerful after sun lotion and refillable sunscreen applicator, to mosquito repellent bracelets and cooling towels, these gems will make your summer much more enjoyable.

1. This after sun lotion with aloe vera and coconut oil is a real summer must-have. It has a non-greasy and fast-absorbing formula that soothes skin with a naturally moisturizing and nourishing blend of ingredients. The lotion provides quick relief from sunburns, calming your skin and leaving it hydrated. The photo collage below speaks louder than any words!

9,100+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable. I applied this 4 times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning, it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day.

I took the top photo at 9:30 last night, then the bottom photo 23 1/2 hours later, and the difference is huge. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same. — Carolina G. Buy this item on AMAZON here

2. Pesky insects won’t ruin your summer if you have this electronic bug bite treatment device by your side. It treats insect bite symptoms in a matter of seconds by heating up to 124°F, which is warm enough to provide itch relief without damaging or burning your skin. The device is fast-acting and portable, so you can conveniently use it on the go.

6,200+ ratings

4.1 out of 5 stars Promising review: This device has literally changed my life. See the attached photo of some bites I got this weekend — one image is immediately after getting them (and they normally swell up to 2–3 times the size within 24–48 hours after) and the other image is after using the device for a day.

I used it a couple of times throughout the day when the bites started to get itchy. Mostly on the shorter setting, but I moved up to the longer setting before bed. And I used nothing but the device. That is seriously incredible! — xeden384 Buy this item on AMAZON here

3. This is an empty sunscreen applicator that you can fill with sunscreen of your choice and use it anytime and anywhere. No more messy hands after using sunscreen! Simply fill the container with the product, shake the contents towards the roller ball and apply it to your body. The sponge ring will assist with rubbing in the lotion.

7,800+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: I ordered two of these because my daughter recommended them highly. She has used them for a year due to the ease of applying suntan lotion she prefers and not receiving objections from her children in the actual application. The kids prefer it to sprays and have started applying it on themselves because it fits their hands so well! — Amazon Customer Buy this item on AMAZON here

4. Become the star of every summer party with this incredible body shimmer oil. It works as a moisturizing body highlighter that gives your skin an attractive shimmer in the sun. The package includes a makeup brush for convenient application. Quick-drying and lightweight, the product can be used on its own, and can also be mixed in small amounts with foundations, primers, sunscreens, etc.

1,300+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: I’m going on vacation and wanted that extra bronze shimmer and this did it for me. It’s the perfect amount of bronze and shimmer, not too much glitter or bronze that turns orange. It looks great on the skin. I recommend it. — Melissa Buy this item on AMAZON here

5. Are you looking for a waterproof eyeliner? Search no more. With this eyeliner, you can confidently face anything life throws your way, without worrying about your makeup smudging. The pencil always sharpens to a fine tip, making it easy to create detailed and precise lines for a variety of looks. The seller offers this eyeliner in a large variety of colors. Choose yours!

2,000+ ratings

4.1 out of 5 stars Promising review: I love this eyeliner. I chose the shade Kalamata, and it is the perfect brown for everyday use. It’s not too strong for daytime like black, yet it’s extremely visible and long-lasting.

I love how well the shade goes with my brows. It is precise and creamy, so it is easy to apply and blends beautifully. I am very satisfied! — Stylebymersy Buy this item on AMAZON here

6. Try this moisturizing face serum with vitamin E and SPF 60 sunscreen protection, and you won’t regret it. It provides soft and weightless hydration thanks to its powerful fragrance-free formula. The product also acts as a makeup primer and leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth and moisturized. The serum is non-comedogenic, non-greasy, and doesn’t leave white traces on your skin.

5,300+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: I have fair skin and burn easily. I bought this to use on a recent trip to the zoo and water park. I wasn’t sure about the feel of it at first, but a few minutes later, I realized how soft my skin felt, so that was nice. It has a very light scent that did not irritate my skin. I did not burn, and we were outside all day. — Brandi Buy this item on AMAZON here

7. Keep mosquitos away with these mosquito repellent bracelets. Stretchy, comfortable and adjustable, they are suitable for both kids and adults. Powered by essential oils, they will prevent pesky mosquitos from attacking you, helping you enjoy summer in peace. Each bracelet can be worn up to a total of 4 hours. The bracelets can be reused by simply returning them into their resealable bags.

23,200+ ratings

4.1 out of 5 stars Promising review: On normal sunny days in Florida I wear two, one on a wrist and one on the alternate ankle, and they keep the mosquitos away. In the evening and after a recent rainstorm, I will wear one on each ankle and wrist. I have had them for over two months and am still using the same four. They seem to last for quite a while. I don’t like spraying bug spray on me, so these are a great alternative. — Cattycruiser Buy this item on AMAZON here

8. It can get extremely hot in summer, but it’s not a problem when you have this cooling towel in your bag. The item is made of hyper-evaporate breathable mesh material with the unique cooling system that uses moisture from the towel to draw the sweat away from your skin to keep you cool. It works like magic. Simply soak it, wring out the water and shake it. The towel will stay cool for several hours, and it can be ’reactivated’ by repeating the steps.

13,600+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: I liked that it was easy to use. Just wet the towel, wring it out, and shake it around a bit to activate. It is cold immediately and stays that way for a while. As long as it is damp, just shake it again to get it cold again, and it still works. It was longer than I needed, so I folded it and it was fine. — Kristy Lyle Buy this item on AMAZON here

9. This waterproof mascara can withstand sweat and rain this summer. It builds lashes up to 4 times their natural thickness. Achieve longer lashes and a dramatic eye makeup in a single clump-free application. This lengthening mascara leaves lashes supple and soft with virtually no flakes or smudges. Various colors are available.

107,000+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: This mascara is economical and gets the job done. I’m less likely to replace my products regularly when they’re costly, but it’s also not worth gambling with my eyes. This mascara has great staying power until it starts to reach its end stage, at which point it begins to smudge. It’s a good indicator for me that I’m ready for a new tube, and next day shipping is the best. — Tilo Buy this item on AMAZON here

10. Stay cool wherever you go with this portable misting fan. The mist feature adds an extra level of comfort as it sprays a fine mist of water while the fan circulates air, creating a cooling effect that instantly relieves heat. Thanks to its compact size, the fan will easily fit in your handbag. The item features one-button operation for easy use. Various colors are available.

8,700+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: I purchased this fan for a walking field trip to the local zoo on a 100 degree day. I fully charged it the night before, and it lasted all 4 hours using fan and mister. It continued to last the remainder of the day. On 4 hours, I refilled the water mister 3 times, but this was used between myself and 5-11-year-old boys. I highly recommend it, and I plan to buy more for soccer season. — Bcmy Buy this item on AMAZON here

Before you leave, take a look at this selection of 65+ Amazon promo codes active this June. Save your budget while buying beauty and personal care products, home improvement necessities, clothes and accessories, products for kids, pets, and more this month!