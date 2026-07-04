10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Every Nail Salon Appointment This Summer 2026

Summer 2026 is in full swing, and July is bringing the boldest, most personal pedicure trends the season has ever seen — with nail salons fully booked everywhere to prove it. This year’s biggest nail polish shades, gel manicure finishes and nail art looks span every style and flatter every skin tone, from the softest glazed opal pink to the most dramatic ink black.

Here are the 10 pedicure trends dominating every salon appointment right now — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.