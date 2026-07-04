10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Every Nail Salon Appointment This Summer 2026
Summer 2026 is in full swing, and July is bringing the boldest, most personal pedicure trends the season has ever seen — with nail salons fully booked everywhere to prove it. This year’s biggest nail polish shades, gel manicure finishes and nail art looks span every style and flatter every skin tone, from the softest glazed opal pink to the most dramatic ink black.
Here are the 10 pedicure trends dominating every salon appointment right now — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.
Glazed Opal Pink
Glazed opal pink is the most ethereal pedicure finish of summer 2026 — a soft, milky pink base with an iridescent opal glaze that shifts between blush, white, and the faintest hint of lavender in the light. It looks like the inside of a shell and the surface of a pearl fused into one gel manicure finish — luminous, delicate, and completely impossible to stop looking at in open sandals against every skin tone.
How to get this look:
- Apply two coats of a soft milky pink gel base and cure fully.
- Brush a thin layer of iridescent opal gel topper over the entire nail.
- While still tacky, press a fine pearl powder across the surface with a sponge applicator for extra luminosity.
- Cure and seal with a no-wipe glossy top coat to lock in the opal shift.
Soft Apricot
Soft apricot is the most quietly beautiful nail polish shade of summer 2026 — a warm, peachy orange so soft it sits almost like a skin tone, glowing gently against bronzed legs in open sandals. It’s the shade that looks like nothing on the bottle and stunning on the nail — the pedicure color every person in the room ends up asking about.
Metallic Bronze
Metallic bronze is the warmest, richest metallic pedicure of the season — deeper than gold, warmer than copper, and more wearable than either in open sandals. It glows against every skin tone like sunlit metal — the gel manicure finish that looks like jewelry without a single accessory needed.
Ink Black
Ink black is the most unexpected pedicure color of summer 2026 — a deep, glossy black gel manicure that looks sharp and editorial against bronzed skin in open sandals. It’s the darkest contrast of the season, replacing the navy blue, and the one that photographs most dramatically — the pedicure that proves summer doesn’t have to mean bright.
Dripping Gold
Dripping gold nail art places thin streams of metallic gold gel dripping down from the tip of the nail onto a deep, solid base — burgundy, black, or forest green — like liquid gold melting in the summer heat. It’s the most luxurious, unexpected nail art detail of the season — dramatic enough to make every sandal look like it was styled on a shoot.
How to get this look:
- Apply a deep, solid gel base — black, burgundy, or forest green — and cure fully.
- Load a thin nail art brush with gold gel and place it at the tip of the nail.
- Draw thin, irregular dripping lines downward from the tip, varying the lengths.
- Add small gold droplets at the base of each drip for a realistic molten effect.
- Cure and seal with a glossy top coat.
Golden Olive
Golden olive is the most unexpected nail polish shade dominating pedicure appointments this summer — a warm, earthy green with golden undertones that glows against bronzed skin like something between a jewel and a spice. It’s the color that looks completely original in open sandals and pairs most naturally with gold jewelry and tan leather.
Icy White
Icy white is the crispest, most elevated nail polish shade this season — a cool, bright white with a clean finish that reads sharp and intentional against every skin tone in open sandals. It’s the pedicure color that makes everything else in the outfit look more expensive — minimal, confident, and completely current.
Sandy Taupe
Sandy taupe is the warmest, most vacation-ready neutral nail polish of summer 2026 — a soft, sun-baked beige that sits between sand and warm grey. It deepens a tan, pairs with everything from white linen to woven sandals, and reads expensive without trying — the neutral that feels completely fresh this season.
Jungle Green
Jungle green is the most lush, saturated green nail polish landing on salon chairs this summer — a deep, vivid tropical green that looks bold and editorial against bronzed skin in strappy sandals. It’s the color that makes people stop mid-conversation to ask what shade it is — the most unexpected head-turning pedicure of summer 2026.
Hot Coral Red
Hot coral red sits exactly where vivid coral meets saturated red — brighter than classic red, warmer than orange, and more striking than either alone. The nail polish shade that flatters every skin tone and makes every open sandal look like it was chosen on purpose — the boldest warm-toned pedicure of the season.
Which of these summer 2026 pedicure trends is calling your name — the warm glow of metallic bronze, the delicate elegance of icy white, or the bold drama of ink black? Share your favorite summer pedicure look with us.