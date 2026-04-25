10 Trendy Pedicure Ideas That Are Taking Over This Spring & Summer 2026

Soft off-white tones like Cloud Dancer (PANTONE 11-4201), named the Pantone Color of the Year 2026, are gaining attention for their clean, airy look on the toes.

This shade isn’t a stark white—it has a slightly muted, creamy quality that makes it appear softer and more wearable than the classic bright white. It’s often chosen for minimalist pedicures, clean nail looks, and fresh summer toe nail colors, especially when the goal is to keep the overall look light, subtle, and polished.