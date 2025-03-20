10 People Shared Plant-Care Tips That Actually Work

Caring for plants can feel like a guessing game—too much water, not enough sunlight, and suddenly your green friend is struggling. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
In this article, people are sharing plant-care tips that actually work, helping even the most hesitant plant parents keep their greenery thriving.
Ready to grow your plant-care confidence? Let’s get started.
1. “Almost 2 years old, started from a one-leaf cutting!”
2. "I don’t want to brag, but… 1.5 years of progress from a single tiny, few-leaf cutting."
3. "First-time plant parent and think my plants are dying."
- “Repot into pots with drainage holes. Check for bugs, and research which bugs can be on a plant and how to remove them. Use more aerated soil. Add a fertilizer solution. Water less frequently. Keep out of direct light but in bright, indirect light.
I have both of these plants and have pulled them back. If you follow all the steps above in order, they will recover.”
© No_Calligrapher_1082 / Reddit
4. "This might be the craziest thing my plants have done."
- “This broke off of our ~50-year-old Christmas cactus a long time ago. I’m talking like, a few years ago. My SO was all like, ’I’m going to save it!’ So we stuck it in a little vase that was supposed to be temporary until we could plant it.
Long story short, it’s just been sitting there with no soil, occasional watering—but to be honest, it hasn’t had any water in a long, long time. Neither of us got around to planting it or throwing it out (don’t judge me, OK).
I picked it up last night and could not believe my eyes when I saw that it was flowering!”
© pianistonstrike / Reddit
5."I guess I’m doing okay with my first plant."
- “Definitely move it closer to the skylight. In this case, that’s not ‘direct’ light. Direct light is like the sun directly hitting it. The skylight diffuses that light. There’s a whole side up against the wall not getting anything. You’ll see leaves start to yellow there.”
© Pilea_Paloola / Reddit
6. "I just stopped worrying about browning tips on my plants. Just straight up cutting a new shape with a pair of scissors."
- “Just snip them off if you like. Try to snip them off in a tapering way to mimic how they usually look. The tips will never regrow, but later on, if it bothers you, you can snip off the whole tendril once more healthy tendrils have grown.”
© taybay462 / Reddit
7.“What can I do? Should I cut the top leaf off?”
- “Don’t water your indoor plants outside on a sunny day. If you must do that, move them back inside as soon as possible. It looks like your plant is sun-stressed, if not fully sunburnt.
Don’t worry about people saying a fiddle-leaf fig is a difficult first plant—I found it to be fine. I did kill mine when moving, though. I forgot to water it for several weeks, but that will kill most plants.”
© giftcardgirl / Reddit
8.“Any tips or anything I should focus on/avoid as a beginner?”
- “Now that you know what they are, research them. The Spruce website is good for beginners and provides basic information.
Note lighting conditions and watering requirements in particular. I tend to be cautious and slightly underwater—far better than overwatering.
Enjoy, and come back here to share and ask questions.” © dogwalkerott / Reddit
9.“Any beginner tips are appreciated!”
- “Things I learned from owning houseplants for the first time. Don’t water too often—always check the soil for dryness. They often need more light than you think. If it’s getting long, stretched-out growth, give it more light. Soil content is important—don’t use the same potting soil for everything.”
© Machine_Excellent / Reddit
10.“First year doing indoor plants.”
- “Some advice for a first-year plant owner: don’t get too upset if they die. You need to make sure the plants know not to disrespect you in your home. If they start acting up, they become an outside plant. I have around 50 houseplants, and they all know I have a plant graveyard for those who crossed me in my early years of plant ownership.”
© ****_in_Ham_Biscuit / Reddit
With the right tips, even the least experienced plant parent can keep their greenery thriving.
So, whether you’re reviving a struggling fern or helping a new sprout grow strong, these simple tricks can make all the difference. Give them a try—your plants will thank you!