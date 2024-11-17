I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
10 People Who Proved They’re the Real Pros of Home Decor
Have you ever seen people who truly know what they’re doing with a throw pillow? Well, you’re in luck—these pros can make even a broom closet look magazine-ready. They have the gift that transforms the ordinary into pure art. Wouldn’t you love a few of them to give your living room a little refresh?
1. “Before/after of my new place. Moved in about a year ago but haven’t gotten it fully cleaned up till about now!”
- Love your furniture choices, and the table together with that rug is so geometrically pleasing! I usually don’t like glass coffee tables, but here I think it works really well. — ElectronSea / Reddit
2. “Almost all the pieces were either thrifted, bought secondhand, or found on sale, so she (*the OP’s girlfriend) was definitely working within a budget.”
- Decorating with vintage art and furniture is super trendy nowadays due to budgetary and environmental reasons. This place looks great. — ChampionOfKirkwall / Reddit
3. “Finally got my living room where I want it after 3 years! I’m always reading on this sub about how much lighting, rugs, and throws can make a difference. Swapping out a few pieces made a ginormous difference!”
- Love this, a few changes and it looks like a totally new space!! Will show this to my GF :) - Unknown author / Reddit
- This is really good! A great example of using textures and color-matching. — Possible_Count_8528 / Reddit
4. “Thinking about adding a pop of color by replacing the gray throw for the chaise with one that has some color (orange/blue) in it.”
- I was about to compliment you on the orange pillow for the pop. — golgol12 / Reddit
5. “Before, middle & after of my very own living room.”
- When I saw the green at first I was taken aback, but in the final shot, it really goes with the floor and decor. I’m definitely considering that shade of green for future renovations, my man. — RobinJ1994 / Reddit
6. “This is a gourmet stove. It does everything, from convection to wok, to griddle, to fish, to pizza; the list goes on and on.”
- That stove just gave me tingly feelings. — Unknown author / Reddit
- Are the cabinets repainted, or did you have them completely replaced? Looks fantastic. — flynavy46 / Reddit
- They look just painted with new handles, which is even more impressive. — diazmark0899 / Reddit
7. “Two years ago, at 22, I made myself proud by working hard and buying my own detached home. In the past 2 years, I haven’t had much money to spend decorating my room; this past weekend, I decided to change that. Before and after :)”
- The “TV stand” is thinking outside the box. Looks awesome! — wewillsee2 / Reddit
8. “I made over my friend’s studio apartment. It’s also the first time anyone asked me to design their home.”
- Is this your job? It should be your job. — underscoresrule / Reddit
9. “Before and after. I could have skipped the 4 months of bad luck, setbacks, and nightmares in the middle while creating this, but oh well...”
- I LOVE the floor and wall color combo! They work together so well to make the room feel cozy! — CrowKingZero / Reddit
10. “Some before and after for my full reno. I’m not 100% done yet; I need some mirrors and small bits and pieces, but this is home now. I love it here.”
- When you say full reno, you really meant FULL RENO. Looks really good. — Nightingalewings / Reddit
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from these decorating wizards, it’s that creating a comfy space takes more than just tossing in some bean bags and a lava lamp. They’ve got it all figured out and were happy to share their tips. Now, with a little magic of your own, you can make your home feel cozy and comfortable too!