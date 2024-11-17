10 People Who Proved They’re the Real Pros of Home Decor

Have you ever seen people who truly know what they’re doing with a throw pillow? Well, you’re in luck—these pros can make even a broom closet look magazine-ready. They have the gift that transforms the ordinary into pure art. Wouldn’t you love a few of them to give your living room a little refresh?

1. “Before/after of my new place. Moved in about a year ago but haven’t gotten it fully cleaned up till about now!”

© aag89 / Reddit Flora 22 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Love your furniture choices, and the table together with that rug is so geometrically pleasing! I usually don’t like glass coffee tables, but here I think it works really well. — ElectronSea / Reddit

2. “Almost all the pieces were either thrifted, bought secondhand, or found on sale, so she (*the OP’s girlfriend) was definitely working within a budget.”

Decorating with vintage art and furniture is super trendy nowadays due to budgetary and environmental reasons. This place looks great. — ChampionOfKirkwall / Reddit

3. “Finally got my living room where I want it after 3 years! I’m always reading on this sub about how much lighting, rugs, and throws can make a difference. Swapping out a few pieces made a ginormous difference!”

Love this, a few changes and it looks like a totally new space!! Will show this to my GF :) - Unknown author / Reddit

This is really good! A great example of using textures and color-matching. — Possible_Count_8528 / Reddit

4. “Thinking about adding a pop of color by replacing the gray throw for the chaise with one that has some color (orange/blue) in it.”

I was about to compliment you on the orange pillow for the pop. — golgol12 / Reddit

5. “Before, middle & after of my very own living room.”

When I saw the green at first I was taken aback, but in the final shot, it really goes with the floor and decor. I’m definitely considering that shade of green for future renovations, my man. — RobinJ1994 / Reddit

6. “This is a gourmet stove. It does everything, from convection to wok, to griddle, to fish, to pizza; the list goes on and on.”

That stove just gave me tingly feelings. — Unknown author / Reddit

Are the cabinets repainted, or did you have them completely replaced? Looks fantastic. — flynavy46 / Reddit

They look just painted with new handles, which is even more impressive. — diazmark0899 / Reddit

7. “Two years ago, at 22, I made myself proud by working hard and buying my own detached home. In the past 2 years, I haven’t had much money to spend decorating my room; this past weekend, I decided to change that. Before and after :)”

The “TV stand” is thinking outside the box. Looks awesome! — wewillsee2 / Reddit

8. “I made over my friend’s studio apartment. It’s also the first time anyone asked me to design their home.”

Is this your job? It should be your job. — underscoresrule / Reddit

9. “Before and after. I could have skipped the 4 months of bad luck, setbacks, and nightmares in the middle while creating this, but oh well...”

I LOVE the floor and wall color combo! They work together so well to make the room feel cozy! — CrowKingZero / Reddit

10. “Some before and after for my full reno. I’m not 100% done yet; I need some mirrors and small bits and pieces, but this is home now. I love it here.”

When you say full reno, you really meant FULL RENO. Looks really good. — Nightingalewings / Reddit