10 People Who Proved They’re the Real Pros of Home Decor

Have you ever seen people who truly know what they’re doing with a throw pillow? Well, you’re in luck—these pros can make even a broom closet look magazine-ready. They have the gift that transforms the ordinary into pure art. Wouldn’t you love a few of them to give your living room a little refresh?

1. “Before/after of my new place. Moved in about a year ago but haven’t gotten it fully cleaned up till about now!”

  • Love your furniture choices, and the table together with that rug is so geometrically pleasing! I usually don’t like glass coffee tables, but here I think it works really well. — ElectronSea / Reddit

2. “Almost all the pieces were either thrifted, bought secondhand, or found on sale, so she (*the OP’s girlfriend) was definitely working within a budget.”

3. “Finally got my living room where I want it after 3 years! I’m always reading on this sub about how much lighting, rugs, and throws can make a difference. Swapping out a few pieces made a ginormous difference!”

4. “Thinking about adding a pop of color by replacing the gray throw for the chaise with one that has some color (orange/blue) in it.”

  • I was about to compliment you on the orange pillow for the pop. — golgol12 / Reddit

5. “Before, middle & after of my very own living room.”

  • When I saw the green at first I was taken aback, but in the final shot, it really goes with the floor and decor. I’m definitely considering that shade of green for future renovations, my man. — RobinJ1994 / Reddit

6. “This is a gourmet stove. It does everything, from convection to wok, to griddle, to fish, to pizza; the list goes on and on.”

7. “Two years ago, at 22, I made myself proud by working hard and buying my own detached home. In the past 2 years, I haven’t had much money to spend decorating my room; this past weekend, I decided to change that. Before and after :)”

8. “I made over my friend’s studio apartment. It’s also the first time anyone asked me to design their home.”

9. “Before and after. I could have skipped the 4 months of bad luck, setbacks, and nightmares in the middle while creating this, but oh well...”

  • I LOVE the floor and wall color combo! They work together so well to make the room feel cozy! — CrowKingZero / Reddit

10. “Some before and after for my full reno. I’m not 100% done yet; I need some mirrors and small bits and pieces, but this is home now. I love it here.”

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from these decorating wizards, it’s that creating a comfy space takes more than just tossing in some bean bags and a lava lamp. They’ve got it all figured out and were happy to share their tips. Now, with a little magic of your own, you can make your home feel cozy and comfortable too!

