10 Real-Life Events That Are Scarier Than Fiction

Some stories are so disturbing, they feel like they have to be made up. But every event in this list actually happened, and that’s what makes them so terrifying. From chilling coincidences to real-life mysteries with no explanation, these true stories blur the line between fact and fiction.
One evening, I tried calling my aunt but couldn’t recall if her area code was 310 or 312. I picked one at random. A woman answered. I apologized, said wrong number. She then asked, “Is this (my name)?” Shocked, I said, “Who is this?” She whispered, “You have no idea who I am, right?” I just got scared and hung up. To this day, I still have no idea who that was.
The night before my neighbor moved out, he left an old book in my mailbox. I didn’t think much of it at the time and set it aside. Weeks later, the police showed up asking questions. When I finally opened it, what I found inside chilled me to the bone. It said, “If anything happens to me, give this to the police.” I stared at it, heart pounding. I handed it all over the next day. The officer didn’t say much, but I could tell by his face it meant something. He asked if my neighbor had seemed paranoid. I said I thought he just kept to himself. I tried to follow up on the case, but police didn’t say anything, and I kind of let it go after I moved. Still, I don’t know what happened to him.
