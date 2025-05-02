10 Curious Finds So Bizarre, They Left People in Shock
The internet is full of mysteries that have baffled us all — strange findings, puzzling discoveries, and bizarre stories that seem to have no explanation. But leave it to the internet’s brilliant minds to crack the code.
In this article, we’re diving into 10 of the most intriguing online mysteries that were painstakingly solved by the very people who love a good challenge. So grab a cup of coffee and get ready to see how these internet geniuses unraveled some of the web’s most perplexing riddles!
1. My neighbor just gifted me this odd thing
“My neighbor is like 58-60 something and rarely leaves the apartment. We’ve had a few odd interactions lately, but this takes the cake.
He rang my doorbell tonight. He said he had a gift for me and handed me this. Of course, I was super skeptical of this ambiguous item and I asked what it was, to which he said it was an ‘AI tool.’”
- “Careful! I would highly suggest figuring out how to gain access to what it’s recording. Looks like AI necklaces are linked to an app on a phone and record your day, So, your neighbor may currently access your conversations and other things such as your notes and calendar.”
- “It’s one of those new AI companion transponders. It listens to everything, then it texts you like a friend. Gets to know you really good. For the lonely set.” © RestaurantOk383 / Reddit
2. I know this is weird. I went to use the men’s room at a restaurant, and this is the inside of the toilet. I declined to sit over it. What is that, and what purpose could it serve?
- “It looks like the metal ring that fits in the opening over a trash can under the counter.” © MistyAutumnRain / Reddit
3. Found on local Facebook Marketplace — what is this hole for?...😳🙈
The seller’s description is: “Antique Swivel Chair. Victorian? With hole for medical purposes, as told to me, it looks factory made? Beautiful unrestored condition. This is the only info I have on it. Thank you.”
- (Edited by Bright Side) “Actually, the hole is for medical issues. I knew someone who carried a rubber donut around because of acute hemorrhoids. That was my first thought.” © ArrowheadDZ / Reddit
- “I carried a donut pillow around for years because of an acute intra-testicular varicocele and later the botched repair surgery, which made the pain and pressure far worse. Sitting on a firm surface would put too much pressure on the back side and make the blood pressure hurt even more on the front side.
I know other teachers and students in school might have assumed it was hemorrhoids, but it was a different, rare condition. (A varicocele itself is common, but an intra-testicular one is so rare, only 8–9 cases are known to medical journals.) Anyway, things aren’t always as they seem.” © Melech333 / Reddit
4. “Gold Plate with rim found in both Night Stands by bed in a 5-star hotel.”
- “It’s to put things in that might scratch the wood. Keys, watch, coins, pocket knife, razor blade. Edit: I moved into a house and the old tenants had left a ’butler’ (a piece of furniture) behind. That butler had a tray in it like this, called a valet. I never would have thought it would be worth internet points in the future! I’m rich!” © Exotic_Phrase3772 / Reddit
5. Wife said that the milk tasted weird, I dumped it out and set it aside. A few days later we noticed this...
My wife and I consumed approximately 2 spoonfuls of it, she is pregnant, and I am concerned as to what it could be.
- “It’s most likely a common bacterium called Serratia marcescens.” © Young_Scathed / Reddit
- “Careful! This is what appears in dairy products left at room temp.” © k***bot12192002 / Reddit
“I wanna thank everyone for the insight, I don’t think that I was clear enough, so I will elaborate further. We did not consume the milk with any signs of bacteria. My wife is pregnant, and she noticed a weird taste given her heightened senses, so I dumped the entire gallon and set it to the side to be thrown away.
It wasn’t until a few days later that we noticed the strange appearance inside of the jug. I did some research and found somewhat similar results involving a bacterium commonly found in dairy products, but nothing perfectly matching the description of what we found in our milk jug. So I came here to get a general consensus and further insight on what all the possibilities are and if there are any other possible matches I should be worried about.
After further research and the help of some of the community the general consensus is that it is in fact the common bacteria, and the state and quantity which it was consumed is not harmful, but with my wife being pregnant I wanted to be sure. ” © Young_Scathed / Reddit
6. What is this?
- “The reflection of your rim.” © TheSimpleRex / Reddit
7. Found this next to my apartment’s trash chute
It’s got a service number and a bunch of percentage calculations on it, but I’m sure what it is. I think it’s maybe a mechanical calculator.
- “It’s an absolutely WONDERFUL mechanical calculator. Friden made them from the 1940s to the 1970s. I used the simpler and smaller Facit ones in the 70s for a university statistics course.
My mother used something similar in a British factory. Those were electric powered and automatic. She said there was a way to start it dividing by zero, which would send it into a loop and fool the supervisor that the girls were all working.” © MungoShoddy / Reddit
8. What symbol or object is on this tie?
- “It’s Sanctity of Contract tie.” © irqdly / Reddit
- “Yes, I now agree it is the logo for Stewart Title, with two people holding a contract. Thank you!” © Xanderfromzanzibar / Reddit
9. Found these while “spring cleaning”. Can anyone tell me what these are? They do have a chime sound inside the ball.
- “The equivalent of a fidget spinner. You rotate both in one hand. I have several sets from my family.” © BCETracks / Reddit
10. What is this Barbie accessory?
Our daughter’s Barbie ambulance toy came with this accessory, but we cannot figure out what it is!
- “Based on the sticker, I think it might be a thermometer.” © Searching-man / Reddit
- “Yes, the instructions show a temperature on it.” © Recent_Carpenter8644 / Reddit
