10 Shoe Types That Suddenly Made a Huge Comeback

Fashion develops in cycles, so many things return after a while, becoming trends again. Therefore, before you run to the shop for new clothing, you should carefully examine the depths of your own wardrobe. You can suddenly find a pair of old shoes that everyone is crazy about now.

Wedges

Wedges have regained their popularity — now you can see these sandals and shoes everywhere. The last time wedges were incredibly loved was in the early 2000s. Unlike other fashionable types of shoes, wedges are really comfortable to wear, especially if the sole is made of cork or similar material. But if in the past these sandals were worn with capri trousers, now they are coolest to wear with loose jeans or wide trousers.

Platform shoes

This trend is sure to please Spice Girls fans, because these girls always appeared on stage in platform boots. In those days, it was important to choose a pair with a tight shank to create a contrast with the massive sole. But no matter how cool these shoes look, they’re not really comfortable. Luckily, this summer, any models on a platform are in fashion. For your own convenience, it’s best to choose sandals or shoes with a not very thick sole.

Peep toe shoes

Peep toe shoes first became popular in the 1940s — 1950s. They were worn by Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and other famous actresses. Now these summer shoes are back in fashion. Partly we should be grateful to Victoria Beckham for this, who flaunted peep toe shoes on the red carpet a couple of times. By the way, almost any peep toe model is in trend now, except for peep toe pumps.

Mules

30 years ago, these shoes were in the wardrobe of almost every lady. They were usually paired with a denim ensemble consisting of pants and a jacket. This summer, mules are back in all their glory. But now the models with a small heel are on trend. They are comfortable to wear and look stylish.

Lightweight sneakers

This summer, simple yet elegant sneakers are back in fashion, while sports footwear with massive soles are gradually losing popularity. Tennis sneakers that look like the models of the 1970-80s are considered especially stylish today. However, any clothes related to this sport are on trend now, and these shoes can be worn not only on the tennis court. And your feet won’t feel tired even after a few hours of walking. But wedge sneakers look outdated this season — it’s better to give them a rest.

Ballet flats

Ballet flats, that were so popular in the noughties, are back in fashion. However, not all women are delighted with this trend. Many people complain that the feet in these shoes begin to emit an unpleasant odor. But there is a way out — choose models that provide better ventilation. These can be ballet flats made of mesh or natural materials.

Fisherman sandals

They say that we can thank the Romans for this footwear. And although not all women consider fisherman sandals elegant, this summer they can be seen literally everywhere. These shoes are comfortable to wear, they can be combined with almost any outfit. It’s best to choose a pair made of leather — this material is more comfortable to wear than PVC. At the same time, the gladiator sandals are not so popular anymore.

Yellow sneakers

Yellow sneakers became famous thanks to Uma Thurman’s iconic role in the Kill Bill movie. After the release of this movie, sales of these sneakers literally skyrocketed. This season, the fashion for yellow sneakers is returning, and shoe companies have started to release updated versions of classic models.

Classic pointed toe pumps

Many people have already written off classic pumps, but now these simple yet elegant shoes are very fashionable. They are also versatile: you can wear them with jeans or an evening dress. And pointed toe pumps are especially popular this year. On the other hand, pumps with rounded toes seem outdated.

Boat shoes

Even though loafers will probably never completely go out of fashion, this summer’s favorites are boat shoes that were originally worn by sailors and yachtsmen. In previous decades, it was believed that boat shoes can be combined only with strict and elegant outfits. But now they can be worn even with miniskirts and sweatpants.