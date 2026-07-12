10 Summer Pedicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons Everywhere This July 2026
July 2026 has officially taken over nail salons — and this month’s pedicure trends are nothing like what dominated June. The summer nail polish shades, gel manicure finishes, and nail art looks filling every salon chair right now flatter every skin tone and turn every open sandal into a statement — from the warmest golden hour glow and glazed tangerine to the boldest peacock blue and scarlet red.
Below are the 10 summer pedicure trends dominating nail salons everywhere this July — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.
Soft Lilac Chrome
Soft lilac chrome is a pale, dreamy purple with a pearlescent chrome finish that shifts between lilac and silver in the light — the most ethereal metallic pedicure of the season, and the one that looks most like moonlight on your toes in open sandals. It flatters every skin tone and glows most beautifully in natural summer light.
Glazed Tangerine
Glazed tangerine wraps the season’s most energetic citrus shade in a high-shine glazed gel finish that looks almost edible in direct sunlight. It’s the vivid, glossier upgrade nail artists say is replacing soft apricot and peachy orange at every salon appointment right now — electric against every skin tone, in open sandals and impossible to wear without turning heads.
Mint Sorbet
Mint sorbet is the most refreshing, most appetite-inducing nail polish shade of the season — a soft, creamy mint with just enough sweetness to sit between green and white, light and cool against every skin tone in open sandals. The pedicure color that looks like dessert and wears like a dream — airy, wearable, and quietly impossible to get wrong.
Ribbon Bow Art
Ribbon bow nail art places delicate hand-painted bows across the nail in soft pink, red, or black — feminine, playful, and completely on-trend with the season’s coquette aesthetic. It looks like the most personal, carefully chosen nail art detail in open sandals — the design that makes every pedicure feel like a gift.
How to get this look:
- Apply your chosen gel base color and cure fully.
- Using a thin nail art brush, paint two small triangles pointing inward to form the bow loops.
- Add a small oval at the center and two slim tails extending outward.
- Cure and seal with a glossy top coat.
Peacock Blue
Peacock blue is the most jewel-toned, most dramatic nail polish shade taking over salon chairs this July — a rich, saturated teal-blue that shifts between emerald and sapphire in the light. It reads like a gemstone against bronzed skin in strappy sandals — bold enough to replace every piece of jewelry you planned to wear, and stunning on every skin tone.
Pearl Gradient
Pearl gradient blends a soft sheer base into a luminous pearl tip — a barely-there ombré that catches the light like the inside of a shell at every angle. The most quietly luxurious gel manicure finish of the season, flattering every skin tone and glowing most beautifully in natural summer light — effortless, dimensional, and impossible to get wrong in open sandals.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer nude gel base and cure fully.
- Dab pearl chrome powder onto a makeup sponge and press onto the tip of the nail, blending downward.
- Build gradually for a seamless pearl fade.
- Cure and seal with a no-wipe glossy top coat.
Deep Rose Glitter
Deep rose glitter is the most romantic, sparkly pedicure right now — a rich, warm rose packed with ultra-fine glitter that catches the light between deep pink and copper from every angle. It glows against every skin tone like a jewel in strappy sandals — the glitter finish that feels personal, wearable and completely impossible to stop looking at.
Velvet Plum
Velvet plum is the most unexpectedly stunning dark nail polish of the season — a deep, muted purple with a soft velvety finish that glows richly against bronzed skin in strappy sandals. It reads sophisticated and daring at once — the pedicure shade that proves dark colors belong in summer just as much as bright ones.
Lacquer Red
Lacquer red is the most polished, high-shine red nail polish right now — a deep, blue-toned red with a glass-like lacquer finish that looks richer and more dimensional than anything a classic red can deliver. It glows against every skin tone in strappy sandals like the most confident, most deliberate pedicure choice of the season — the red that classic red wishes it could be.
Golden Hour
Golden Hour is the warmest, most luminous nail polish shade right now — a rich, amber-tinted gold that glows against bronzed skin like the last perfect light of a summer evening. It pairs most naturally with leather sandals and gold jewelry, and reads genuinely luxurious on every skin tone — the pedicure color that feels like the season bottled into a single shade.
This July, nail salon chairs have never looked more exciting — and these 10 summer pedicure trends prove that 2026 is the most colorful, most personal season yet.
Which of these summer pedicure trends is calling your name — the jewel-toned drama of peacock blue, the warm glow of golden hour, or the romantic finish of ribbon bow art?