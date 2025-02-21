10 Times When Pure Accidents Led to the World’s Greatest Discoveries

Science and tech are all about taking calculated risks and making precise plans—especially when it comes to keeping costs under control! But, as with anything in life, things don’t always go the way we expect. Sometimes, the best discoveries happen by accident, and they end up changing how we see the world.

For a little inspiration, this article is all about celebrating those happy accidents that have given us lifesaving medicine we often take for granted, the scientific breakthroughs that help us understand the world around us, and the technology that’s helping protect our planet’s future. It’s amazing how some of the most important things we rely on today came about by chance!