10+ Times Solo Trips Took a Wild Turn

I spent three months backpacking through Europe, mostly on my own. At one point, I decided to head south from Rome to Calabria, hoping to find the town where my grandmother had grown up before she married my grandfather and moved to the United States. At the time, I didn’t realize Calabria was a region, not a city—so I ended up in the wrong place at first. After a bit of misadventure, I finally made it to the correct town.

When I stepped off the train, an older man and his son approached me, clearly curious about the sudden appearance of a young American traveler in their small town. I explained what I was looking for, and they kindly offered to take me to the town hall. There, the employees stopped everything they were doing to help. They began searching through decades-old paper records, while the older man invited me to his home, where his wife prepared a homemade lunch for us.

A few hours later, we returned to the town hall. The news wasn’t all good — my grandmother’s childhood home had been torn down years earlier. But then came something incredible: the staff had found records of living relatives still in the town — and they wanted to meet me.

The old man brought me to their home, where I was welcomed with open arms and treated to an enormous, home-cooked feast. They invited me to stay with them for three days, during which they showed me around the town and shared stories about my grandmother and local life. Everything was in Italian, with the youngest family members translating for me.

It was an unforgettable experience — all sparked by a spontaneous idea: “Maybe I’ll go see if I can find Grandma’s hometown.” © NiagaraThistle / Reddit