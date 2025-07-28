10 Travel Hacks for a Smooth and Comfortable Trip

Firstly, it makes you stand out in the crowd. It will help airport greeters to quickly spot you among the tourists at the airport — just tell them in advance, “I’ll be wearing a blue hat.” Secondly, you can put things from your pockets in it when you go through the airport control.

Thirdly, a hat is a good place to keep small items like watches or earrings in your hotel room. And finally, it can be thrown on a chair in a café or on a sunbed to signify that the place is already occupied by you.