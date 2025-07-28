10 Travel Hacks for a Smooth and Comfortable Trip
Sometimes we refuse to travel long distances just because we know how many nerves we will have to spend on the trip. There are long packing times, things falling out of the suitcase, unfortunate misunderstandings at the airport, and forgotten things at the hotel. But there are certain tricks that can help you avoid many of these problems.
1. Duct tape on devices can deter thieves.
If you are traveling with expensive photo equipment or electronics, try making a false patch with duct tape. There is a high probability that unscrupulous people will not be interested in “broken” items and will not try to embezzle them.
2. A hat will be an indispensable aid on the road.
Firstly, it makes you stand out in the crowd. It will help airport greeters to quickly spot you among the tourists at the airport — just tell them in advance, “I’ll be wearing a blue hat.” Secondly, you can put things from your pockets in it when you go through the airport control.
Thirdly, a hat is a good place to keep small items like watches or earrings in your hotel room. And finally, it can be thrown on a chair in a café or on a sunbed to signify that the place is already occupied by you.
3. There will be no problems with the solid shampoo.
It is now possible to buy both shampoo and conditioner in the form of a bar. In this form, it will be easy to keep them in the carry-on luggage, which allows bottles with a capacity of no more than 100 ml. This is especially useful if you fly with hand luggage only.
There are also other advantages: not only the passenger will not be left without shampoo, but also the liquid will not spill in the traveling bag. And the bar lasts for a long time so you can forget about experiments with hotel hygiene products.
4. Pack your things in a special way.
When packing your suitcase, it is advisable to place heavier items at the bottom of the suitcase. This puts them near the wheels and creates a center of gravity that will help the suitcase to maneuver better at the airport or when walking in the street.
5. There is a substitute for an inflatable cushion.
If you don’t like fiddling with a travel pillow — first inflating it and then carrying it around your neck — take an ordinary pillowcase from home. If necessary, it can be stuffed with soft clothes and placed under your head on the plane or in the waiting room.
6. A simple ribbon will help you not to forget things in the safe deposit box.
If you use a hotel safe, tie one end of a brightly colored ribbon or string to its handle and the other end to something you’re sure you won’t forget. For example, your suitcase. This way you’re sure not to leave anything important in the safe when you check out.
7. Choose suitable footwear before traveling.
How to do it? Before buying shoes, do a little test: turn it over and place your bare foot on the sole of the shoe. If your foot doesn’t extend beyond its edges, everything is fine. It’s those sandals, flip-flops or sneakers that may be perfect for a long journey.
8. Leave colorful socks at home.
9. Flights on public holidays may be cheaper.
If you’re not tied to the children’s summer holidays or don’t think that everyone should be sitting around a table during the festive season, try booking tickets for dates when most people are already at their destinations. For example, flights on New Year’s Eve are often cheaper. You’ll also have fewer traveling companions.
10. A cool trick for those flying in pairs
If you can book seats online, choose an empty row and take window and aisle seats. Other passengers are unlikely to want to sit in the middle seat. So, unless the plane is completely full, you have a good chance of flying with just the 2 of you in that row. If someone does show up, kindly ask them to change seats to sit next to your companion.
And these travel hacks will make your journey hassle-free.