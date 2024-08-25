10+ True Stories That Are More Disturbing Than Any Piece of Fiction

13 hours ago

We usually believe that terrifying and gut-churning experiences are confined to films, yet reality can present even more gripping situations than any fictional tale. Although some of these unsettling occurrences may eventually find resolution, many stay shrouded in mystery, adding to their intrigue. This collection presents a blend of captivating and eerie accounts guaranteed to quicken your pulse.

  • I left work past midnight, and the parking lot was eerily empty except for one man sitting far off, staring directly at me. I got into my car and drove home. When I parked, I saw a shadow—it was the same man. Terrified, I rushed into my building but heard his heavy footsteps behind me. I turned around, ready to scream, but he had a smile on his face and was holding out his hand.

    In his palm was my wallet. I must have dropped it in the parking lot without noticing. The man had followed me to return it. I thanked him, but I was still petrified by the situation. That night, I double-locked my door and closed all my windows.
  • One night, when our parents were out, I was sleeping, and I heard a music box. It was pretty scary, so my sister and I cuddled up in my room. The music didn’t stop until about five in the morning, and that’s when we went out to check what it was. We found an old music box in the garbage bin, but it looked very old. For the next few nights, it kept playing. I went down to take the batteries out, but, and I kid you not, there were no batteries in the box. © PurpleSkinTag / Reddit
  • I stayed up late one night and went to bed around 3 in the morning. My room was pitch black, and I hopped into bed to get comfortable. All of a sudden, it felt like something jumped into bed with me. I was in disbelief. I felt around and didn’t feel anything. Then I felt it again, and this time I panicked. I hopped out of bed and turned the light on.

    There was nothing in my room. So, I told the unseen presence to get lost and leave me alone. I browsed Reddit until I fell asleep. I found out the next morning that it was an earthquake, which is extremely rare to happen where I live.
    © Unknown user / Reddit
  • Late in the evening, my cousin and I were walking toward a big campfire to join the rest of our family. Suddenly, we both saw a bright flash of light between us. It was like someone turned on a fluorescent tube for a second. The middle of it was reflective, like a mirror. © BillyB***her / Reddit
  • When I was 3, my family and I (all 9 of us) lived in one condo. Every night when everyone was asleep, I’d go out to the living room, eat snacks, and quietly brush my doll’s hair. Every night, my imaginary friend would come out of the attic and sit with me. We’d tell each other secrets, and he’d do my hair while I did my doll’s hair.

    Turns out he wasn’t an imaginary friend but just an intruder living in our attic.
    © Cuteness_Overload- / Reddit
  • One mysterious thing that happened to me that I still can’t explain is when I received a strange message in a language I couldn’t understand. It seemed to be coded or encrypted, and despite my efforts, I couldn’t decipher its meaning. It left me puzzled and intrigued. © DarlingDazzler_r / Reddit
  • A few years ago, I was driving late at night on a deserted road when my car suddenly stalled. As I tried to restart it, I noticed a figure standing in the distance, illuminated by my headlights. The figure seemed to be moving closer, but when I blinked, it was gone.
    My car started up immediately after, and I sped away. I still have no idea who or what that figure was. © Swimming-Ad-Min / Reddit
  • When I was little and everyone in my house was asleep, I went to use the bathroom. As I was finishing up, someone knocked on the bathroom door. It was only me and my dad in the house, and he was snoring when the knock happened. © hero_brine1 / Reddit
  • When we were all younger, my sister and our stepbrother were playing catch with one of my sister’s stuffed animals. The stuffed animal ended up falling into the crack between her bed and the wall, and when she went to find it, it wasn’t there. Even when we moved, we couldn’t find it. © milkeyana / Reddit
  • I would take walks almost every night after I put my children to bed, around 2005. I did the same route every night, which took me one hour and ten minutes. One night, I suddenly found myself facing backward on my route, and I had lost two hours. I still can’t explain that one! © Noodle_Salad_ / Reddit
  • I was once changing pants in my room before work and took off my belt. After putting on my other pair of pants, I went to put my belt back on, but the belt was gone. No one else was in the room, and I had simply set it on the floor.
    I looked and looked for it, but it was really gone. Ten years later, I still have no idea where this belt is. © CuteFlowerS_ / Reddit

Repulsive and disgusting moments can also evoke that spine-tingling sensation of goosebumps.

