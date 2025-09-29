10 Weird Hygiene Practices From the Middle Ages That Can Make You Appreciate Modern Showers

The common people tried to conserve water, which is why the water in the bath was reused. The whole family would bathe in one tub. The historical portal History Collection explains that usually the father, the head of the family, would bathe first in the clean water, followed by the other men, and only then the mother and daughters could do it in order of age.

People would stand in the bath rather than sit in it, pouring water over themselves with a scoop. Only infants were fully immersed in the water, whereas older children were simply rinsed off with water.

Soap was expensive, so it was mostly reserved for laundry. But now we can just go and buy it in the nearest supermarket for a meager sum and with any scent, from melon to Shanghai rose. Isn’t that a wonder of the 21st century?