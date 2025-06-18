7 Things That Prove the Middle Ages Were Not Boring at All

Medieval castles, though they served as family residences, were rarely permanent residences. The lord and his wife and their servants, who could range in number from 30 to 150, spent most of their time traveling from one castle to another with all their possessions: beds, linen, tapestries, crockery, candlesticks, and chests.

Therefore, during the year, most of the chambers were simply locked up. The heart of the castle was the great hall, the warmest and most ornate room, where receptions, celebrations, dances, plays or chants were held. The more secluded rooms boasted 4-poster beds and special portable hearths. In the walls of these rooms, one can still find niches where servants would bring and place lamps and candles in the evening.