10+ Things That Prove Medieval Life Was Basically a Horror Story

Life in the Middle Ages was anything but glamorous. Everyday survival was a challenge most of us can’t even imagine. These strange, sometimes unsettling facts from medieval life will make you appreciate modern comforts—and maybe even your least favorite chores—a whole lot more.

  • Wearing underpants was generally reserved for men during the Middle Ages. It’s believed that women might have worn a pant-like garment only during their menstrual cycles to help secure pads. To improve absorbency, moss was often used inside the pads. Additionally, women commonly carried nutmeg or small bouquets called nosegays to mask any unpleasant odors.
  • The Middle Ages are frequently labeled as “unwashed,” but this reputation is largely undeserved. Many cities still had functioning bathhouses, or thermae, that remained from the Roman Empire. The misconception likely stems from the Church’s disapproval of mixed-gender bathing, a common Roman practice. In truth, the Church often established separate public bath facilities near churches and pilgrimage sites for male and female worshippers. At-home bathing was mostly limited to the upper classes.

  • During the Middle Ages, women typically didn’t wear underwear in the way we think of it today. Instead, they wore a long undergarment beneath their dresses. Surprisingly, early versions of bras also emerged during this time, bearing a strong resemblance to modern designs. However, wearing them was seen as improper, as the cups made the bust appear more pronounced.

    The surgeon to Philip the Fair of France and his successor, Louis X, described the trend by writing: “Some women... insert 2 bags in their dresses, adjusted to the breasts, fitting tight, and they put them [the breasts] into them [the bags] every morning and fasten them when possible with a matching band.”
  • One of the most eye-catching fashion trends of the Middle Ages was the popularity of long-pointed shoes known as crakows. Worn by both men and women, these shoes often stirred controversy and criticism. Knights, in particular, sometimes had to cut off the elongated toes to make them more practical for movement or battle.

  • Despite popular portrayals of medieval peasants with decayed and blackened teeth, most people in the Middle Ages actually had relatively healthy teeth. This was largely because sugar—one of the main causes of tooth decay—was extremely rare in their diet. Instead of cavities, the more common dental issue was excessive wear. Daily consumption of coarse, stone-ground bread introduced tiny bits of grit into meals, which gradually wore down the teeth over time. Interestingly, this constant abrasion reduced the risk of decay by smoothing out the molars and leaving fewer places for plaque to build up, though it could eventually lead to significant tooth erosion and loss.
  • In the Middle Ages, people maintained oral hygiene by rubbing their teeth and gums with coarse linen cloths. They often applied homemade pastes or powders to these cloths to clean their teeth, whiten them, and freshen their breath. A common blend included sage mixed with salt crystals, while powdered charcoal made from rosemary stems was also widely used. To combat bad breath, individuals chewed on aromatic spices like cinnamon, mace, and cloves.
  • Public toilets did exist in the Middle Ages. In medieval London alone, there were at least a dozen, including one built directly on London Bridge—the city’s main thoroughfare linking both sides of the Thames.
  • Forget your subscription fee. In the Middle Ages, people paid with bags of 300 eels. One of the more unusual forms of currency in medieval Europe was eels. According to the Domesday Book, the English may have owed around 500,000 eels in taxes to landlords during that era. Medieval studies Ph.D. John Wyatt Greenlee even used historical currency converters from British archives to estimate what that would look like today—suggesting that something like an Amazon Prime membership would cost roughly 150 to 300 eels.
  • Until the 16th century, people walked differently due to their footwear—or lack of it. Many went barefoot or wrapped their feet in cloth, while the wealthy wore thick leather boots without proper soles. Since every step could be painful, people moved cautiously, walking on the balls of their feet like ballerinas to test the ground before putting their full weight down.
  • The size of farm animals in the Middle Ages was significantly different from those of today. The size of a full-grown bull, for example, reached a size slightly larger than a calf today. According to zooarcheologist Idoia Grau-Sologestoa, the size of farm animals dropped to minimal numbers between the eighth and ninth centuries. The scientist believes it was caused by the fact that animals had to find food themselves.
  • In the Middle Ages, not only humans but also animals could be put on trial. In 1474, a rooster was found guilty of the “unnatural crime” of laying an egg. Rats were sometimes sent formal letters demanding they vacate properties, and even dolphins were tried in court—in one bizarre case in Marseilles in 1596.
  • Gargoyles on Gothic cathedrals weren’t just decorative—they had a practical purpose. Primarily, they functioned as gutters, directing rainwater away from the building to prevent erosion. The word “gargoyle” comes from the French “gargouille,” which likely translates to “throat” in English.
  • Football was one of the most popular pastimes in medieval Europe, but it often stirred controversy. The game became so disruptive that in 1314, King Edward II of England issued a proclamation banning it in London, stating, “...there is great noise in the city caused by hustling over large balls... We command and forbid, on behalf of the King, on pain of imprisonment, such a game to be used in the city in the future.”
  • From the woman’s appearance, tit was clear to those around her that she had gotten her period. That’s because she would instantly put on a red skirt to disguise possible leaks.
  • In the latter half of the 19th century, smog became a common issue in major cities due to widespread use of coal stoves for heating. Worried about the impact on their patients’ health, doctors began recommending that men grow full, thick beards. It was believed that facial hair could act as a protective barrier, filtering out harmful smoke and disease-causing bacteria before they entered the body.

Life in the Middle Ages was often very different from how it’s portrayed in movies. Still, many of the customs and rules from the medieval era would seem bizarre or even shocking by today’s standards.

