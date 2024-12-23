10 Winter Fashion Mistakes That Ruin Your Style and Easy Ways to Avoid Them

Your outerwear isn’t just a shield against the cold—it’s often the first thing people notice. Yet even the most stylish among us make a few common mistakes without realizing it. Before you grab your go-to coat or slip into that new jacket, let’s highlight 10 all-too-easy outerwear missteps you may be making—and how to fix them.

Wearing the wrong scarf with a winter jacket or tying it too tight



Fashion experts suggest pairing your outerwear with a complementary scarf, as it can elevate both elegance and femininity. For the best effect, avoid tying the scarf too tightly; a looser drape prevents visually separating the head from the body, lending the entire look a sense of lightness and freshness.

Creating an imbalanced look with faux fur coats



Chloée Ohayon-Crosby, a costume designer and wardrobe specialist, notes that several factors influence how elegant you’ll look in a faux fur coat.

One key detail is length: medium or maxi-length coats naturally appear more formal, while short ones tend to feel more casual. However, you can still dress up a short coat by pairing it with a mid-length dress or teaming it with pants and heels.



For a polished, professional appearance, stick to minimal accessories. Rather than piling on large, attention-grabbing pieces, choose either a single statement item or a few delicate items, like a stack of thin bracelets, a simple ring, and stud earrings. If you’re aiming beyond everyday style, a bold watch and hoop earrings can elevate your look. For even more impact, add a dark hat and sunglasses to pull the entire ensemble together.



Pair your monochrome coat with neutral shades or a single bold hue for a balanced look. For an everyday ensemble, try a muted faux fur coat paired with a white sweater, dark jeans, and black-and-white shoes. If you’re going for something more vibrant, choose a brightly colored coat and wear it with neutral clothing—or take the opposite approach by wearing a light-toned coat over a bold red dress, finished with low-heeled dark-brown boots.

Pairing a cross-body bag and a puffy winter jacket

Puffy jackets are ideal for cold weather, but pairing them with thin-strapped cross-body bags can be tricky. A small bag will seem even tinier next to a voluminous jacket, making your silhouette appear larger. According to Marianne Theodorsen, Vogue Scandinavia’s bag expert, it’s best to choose a roomier, padded tote for a more balanced look.

Combining outerwear and a skirt incorrectly

Many women opt for mini skirts with jackets or faux fur coats in winter, aiming to show off their legs. However, this often looks off-balance, since the skirt becomes nearly invisible beneath the coat, creating the impression there’s nothing underneath. According to style coach Aloïs Guinut, the ideal companion for a mini skirt is a longer, midi- or maxi-length coat. Meanwhile, longer skirts can still accentuate your silhouette and pair nicely with winter jackets.

Pairing berets with voluminous winter jackets

Not every hat works well with a winter jacket. According to experts, certain styles—like berets—look out of place alongside a down jacket. Instead, they’re better suited for coats or trench coats. Whichever hat you choose, keep an eye on maintaining a balanced silhouette.

Wearing a short jacket with a long sweater

Stylist Sally McGraw emphasizes that a winter jacket or coat should be long enough to cover all the layers beneath it. Knee-length down jackets, for example, pair perfectly with longer sweaters or cardigans. If a sweater peeks out from under a shorter jacket, it can visually divide the body, making the legs appear shorter and the torso appear wider—ultimately creating an unbalanced silhouette.

Choosing an outdated belt for a down jacket



Down jackets don't have to be overly puffy. Fashion experts suggest enhancing their elegance by adding a belt, which refines the voluminous silhouette. Instead of using outdated styles with sewn-in belts, try cinching the waist with a leather belt featuring a buckle for a stylish and modern look.

Picking outdated colors and forms

As the temperatures drop, it's time to replace your summer jacket with a warm fall or winter coat. Consider investing in a comfortable and stylish puffer jacket for women—it’s a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether you pair it with jeans or fitted pants, this cozy jacket offers a trendy and relaxed look. However, be mindful of bold colors that may not complement your complexion or could appear outdated. The same caution applies to the jacket’s silhouette; choose a shape that flatters your figure.