11 cleaning products that will save you a lot of money

1. Laundry whitener and stain remover that comes in a 3 lb container. It is oxygen-based and water-activated, and whitens 40 percent better than chlorine bleach. It will revive any whites you have that have lost their vibrancy or have gotten dirty.

4.7 stars out of 5

It won’t risk chlorine spills and splatters on colored clothing like chlorine does. Just mix the powder with water as a laundry presoak, or simply pour it following label directions in the drum of any standard washer before adding clothes.

Benefits: Customers are amazed at how this product removed years of yellow stains from mattresses, shoes, and other items. Also, the scent lasts for a pretty long time.

Flaws: Some people notice that the smell is too much for them, even though the product says it’s unscented.

Promising review: I used this to clean the bottom of my daughter’s wedding dress after a rainy day wedding. It worked amazing. Filled the bathtub with hot water and let the bottom soak overnight. It came perfectly clean. I was so excited and amazed! @Nichole

2. Multi-surface daily cleaner that you spray on dirt to remove it. It’s best to use it on non-porous surfaces, and it will leave a fresh smell of cleanliness. It features a garden lavender smell that will make you feel like you are in a garden.

4.8 stars out of 5

It’s safe to use as a floor cleaner, tile cleaner, on countertops, walls, and even more surfaces. It is provided in other scents as well, and none of them are tested on animals.

Benefits: People notice how great quality the bottles are, and also how the scent of the cleaner is just enough and not overpowering.

Flaws: Some customers mention that they don’t actually smell the lavender scent or that it is very weak.

Promising review: Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day is great. I was told about this from a client who can’t be exposed to harsh chemicals because of chemo treatments. She had many different scents, but I tried the lavender. I am not over powering, it is a fresh flowering scent.

This cleans everything, and I do mean everything. It makes wood shine, and my tile floors have never looked so good. It cleans glass and I even use it in the kitchen on the counters and stove. I can’t say enough about it. I also bought the concentrate. I will use nothing else from now on. @Karen S

3. Hard water stain remover that combines the powerful industrial and commercial strength and removes stains, spots, and rust. It can remove years of unwanted hard minerals and its protection lasts up to 3 months.

4.2 stars out of 5

It can also remove stubborn stains caused by limescale, phosphorous, calcium, iron, acid rain, and paint-over spray. You can also clean brick and concrete from hard minerals.

Benefits: The best feature of this item is the fact that you don’t need to scrub vigorously to get clean results. Minor rubbing is more than enough.

Flaws: Some people noticed scratches on their glass surfaces after using this product, but only under direct sunlight.

Promising review: Our shower is 14-years-old. Remodeled our bathroom, but due to cost decided to keep our older shower. Needed to find something that would clean the glass up, as I have tried everything! Bought a small hand rechargeable scrub brush with different attachments.

Well, it looks almost as good as the day we installed it. Will do another day on the hard spots. But overall it looks amazing now. Great cleaner, does as it states it does! Definitely recommend this product. @Axtel

4. Eyeglass lens cleaner that perfectly cleans glasses thanks to its efficient and ground-breaking carbon microfiber tech. Its dry-clean and substance free technology is also used by NASA. It won’t damage the special coating of the eyeglass lens.

4.4 stars out of 5

This product is safe to use on designer and reading glasses. It leaves all types of lenses free of any residue, including fingerprints, streaks, and smudges. It measures approximately 4×1x1 inches.

Benefits: Customers have noticed how quickly and efficiently it cleans all types of dirt, including makeup residue and sweat.

Flaws: Some people complain that this product cleans well only at the center of glasses, and it takes bigger effort to clean the edges.

Promising review: I loved the Peeps glass cleaner so much I bought one to put in my purse, one for my husband and my son. Our first Peeps is on the side table by the couch. I don’t know what we did without this product. I might get another to put in the car. @Sean R. Higgins

5. A drain septic that comes in a 1-pound canister. Its special combination of natural microbes and enzymes digest dead organic waste found in your plumbing system. You can use it on 100 occasions, and it saves up a lot of money.

4.4 stars out of 5

It is 100% safe and environmentally friendly. You may use it on kitchen sinks, showers, bath tubs, garbage disposals, septic tanks and fields, cat litter pans, motor homes and much more.

Benefits: Happy customers mention that it only takes 5 hours after application to see results in your toilet drain. The product also prevents drains from getting blocked.

Flaws: One customer mentioned that an unpleasant smell erupted after using this product in his drain.

Promising review: We had a tub that was a problem off and on for a long time. The drain would run very slowly and sometimes even back up somewhat. This is not good because harmful bacteria can be in the water and lurking in the drain itself. Following the instructions carefully, we now have had no more backed up drain.

The directions state to dissolve in lukewarm water; well, that said, some of the bio-clean granules do not fully dissolve. However, I just mix a tablespoon or two of Luke warm water and swish it around again and pour it down the drain. I will continue to use this. It is effective, and I feel more confident we are not exposing ourselves to harmful drain backup. @Cami M.

6. Heavy-duty grout cleaner that acts tough on tiles, banishing stubborn stains and dirt. Just pour the formula on your floors, take a brush, and gently scrub the dirt away. You will be amazed how easily the grout will be removed.

4.0 stars out of 5

This is the perfect solution if your tiles are old, and they need some freshening up. You don’t need to scrub for hours to get a clean result. A little elbow grease is more that enough.

Benefits: You only have to wait for 5–10 minutes before you start scrubbing. One person mentioned that they waited only 3 minutes and grout was removed very easily.

Flaws: Scrubbing it with a long brush standing up isn’t enough. You need to get on your knees and scrub from a closer distance.

Promising review: A friend of mine called me and referred me to this grout cleaner. A little pricey, but I took a shot. My kitchen grout is horrible, to the point where I was going to scrape it out and regrout. I tried Clean-eez. The bottle has a small spout opening so you can squeeze it out in the grout line. I put it on the worst part of the grout and with 15 secs, I saw the product bubbling, like peroxide on a cut.

I waited 3 minutes instead of the 5-10 they recommend. Took a scrub brush and saw the dirt had been melted away. Went over it with a sponge with warm water, and it was like back to original. I even spread it out over the tile. After an hour, when everything dried, it looked brand new. Amazing product that also has a clean smell. @Ronald Bianchi

7. Duster sponges that work magic with the addition of only water. You don’t need to use any harsh chemicals with them. You just swipe the dirt away without leaving any residue or marks behind. You can clean ceiling fans, blinds, baseboards, railings, mirrors, vents, TV stands, and bookcase corners.

4.3 stars out of 5

After the dish sponge is fully soaked, it becomes softer and has better cleaning power. Unlike dusting cloths, everything from hair to dust and debris is trapped in the sponge grooves.

Benefits: Customers mention how happy they are will these sponges’ ability to clean absolutely everything with only the use of water.

Flaws: Some people were disappointed with how firm the sponges are and that they don’t have a hard surface for scrubbing.

Promising review: The only good thing about this item is it made me clean what I normally don’t clean. It did not work as advertised. I did have a mess on the floor to clean up after it pushed all the dust off my ceiling fan. It just pushes dust around and makes dust balls that have to be cleaned up after you try to clean up.

I tried it on baseboards, vents, top of fridge, etc. Now I have to go actually clean those areas. I tried wiping down the front of the fridge. After it dried, all the spots were still on the fridge. Very disappointed. I would not recommend. @Terri Bingle

8. Carpet stain remover that can clean pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime. It is water-based, odor-free, and non-flammable. It is safe to use around children and pets.

4.5 stars out of 5

Before using it, it is advised to test on a hidden area of the material to be cleaned by spraying on and allowing to dry. Look for color removal or color change and use only on color stable materials.

Benefits: One customer said that she managed to clean pen ink and red paint from her white couch. The price is another big plus.

Flaws: Some people mention that after cleaning stains, the product leaves a water stain mark.

Promising review: This product is amazing and has never let me down since the first time I used it. My landlord’s dog cut his paw and ran all over my white carpeted house, this magic spray made quick work of stain removal. I also used it on my job as a yacht management contractor and to remove mold from the roof of sailboats, and it worked awesome! @JenE

9. Clothing stain remover that cleans even the most stubborn residues and smells. It features six plant-based enzymes and doesn’t include any fragrances. It leaves a fresh smell and does not cause any discoloration.

4.3 stars out of 5

It is safe for all types of washable fabric, including cotton, linen, carpets, floor mats, dress shirts, bedding, car seats, and cloth diapers. It also is hypoallergenic and is ideal for those with sensitive skin.

Benefits: For best results, spray it on the desired item and leave it for 3 days before putting it in the washer. According to customers, this method will remove all stains.

Flaws: One customer mentioned that they needed to use double the amount of how much they used in the past to remove the same stains.

Promising review: When I think of the clothes I’ve had to throw away over the years because I couldn’t get the stains out, I want to cry. This stuff is amazing. For best results, spray it on, agitate it and fold it up somewhere on the washer or someplace and leave it for around 3 days and then wash it. Zero stain will remain. @Texasgal

10. Wheel cleaner that is safe to use on chrome, aluminum, steel, clear coated, painted, plastic covers, and magnesium finishes. The moment it comes to contact with dirt, it changes color. It is non-acidic and emulsifies stubborn brake dust.

4.5 stars out of 5

Just spray the formula on your wheels, holding the bottle 6–8 inches from them. The color will start changing from yellow to red. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash off with high pressure water.

Benefits: It removes years-old stains and dirt without the need to scrub. Some people have even seen results by leaving the spray on for 5 minutes before rinsing.

Flaws: Customers notice that the product smells really bad, and it is quite small for its price.

Promising review: This is the first wheel cleaner that does what it claims. I have used Sonax on painted, alloys, and other types of wheels and no negative results occurred. Light pressure from a flag tipped, soft bristled brush, and the grime is easily removed.

The price was a drawback for me, however the time it saves makes it worth it. The odor is pleasing, and not overpowering. It is obviously yellow, however upon contact, the color changes to different shades of purple, depending on the degree of contaminates on the wheel. @T. Lewis

11. Pumice scouring stick that overpowers any strong chemical. You can use it on toilets, showers, and baths. It can remove rust, grease, mineral deposits, and limescale. Its gentle abrasive power can even benefit porcelain, tiles, pools, and barbeques.

4.7 stars out of 5

The stick changes shape when you use it on curved surfaces and goes back to straight when using it on flat surfaces. It is safe for your skin, pets, and children.

Benefits: Customers mention how happy they are not only with the amazing cleaning results, but also with the fact that the pumice stick doesn’t leave any scratches.

Flaws: Some people mention that the product left streaks on their bathtubs, and it requires too much elbow grease to be effective.

Promising review: I can’t say enough about this item. It Works Great! I had horrible hard water stains in my toilet bowl. I travel every week, so water sits in it 5 days per week with no flushing. Nothing I tried worked.

A friend told me about this. No effort whatsoever! Took it right off and didn’t even require elbow grease, lol! I’m hooked & my toilet looks CLEAN again! @pratt426

