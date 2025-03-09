11 Iconic Movies With Subtle Yet Brilliant Hidden Details

Most viewers probably didn’t have time to notice, but in one scene in the franchise’s first movie, actress Emma Watson wears false teeth. This was intended to make her closer to the Hermione Granger of the book, whose large front teeth are often mentioned. However, the film’s director, Chris Columbus, quickly realized that the dentures were not exactly comfortable and abandoned the idea. As a result, the actress wears them in the final scene of the film (which was shot first), when Harry, Ron, and Hermione leave Hogwarts.

It should be noted that Emma Watson would have had to wear dentures for quite some time because it is only in the fourth book that Hermione gets a perfect smile after she is cursed, and the young sorceress ends up in hospital.

By the way, blue-eyed Daniel Radcliffe was going to wear green contact lenses, but they irritated his eyes so much that, after consultation with J.K. Rowling, they decided to leave his natural eye color in the film.