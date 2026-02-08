11 Times Karma Came Back When People Least Expected It

15 Moments That Inspire Us to Keep Our Kindness, Even When the World Gets Heavy
People
month ago
Not every hero makes the news. Some just quietly help a homeless neighbor find shelter, or check on an old friend who has stopped answering the door. These stories are proof that kindness doesn’t need an audience—it just needs one person willing to care.
