12 Actors Who Secretly Shared the Screen With Their Kids

Billie Lourd, best known from Scream Queens, made her feature film debut alongside her mother, the late Carrie Fisher, in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Lourd played Lieutenant Connix of the Resistance, serving under General Leia Organa, played by Fisher.

In a 2019 essay for TIME, Lourd recalled their moments on set, including the first time she wore Princess Leia’s iconic double buns:

“Even though she complained for years about how the iconic Leia buns further widened my already wide face,’ she desperately wanted me to carry on the face-widening family tradition! Some people carry on their family name, some people carry on holiday traditions — I was going to carry on the family hairstyle.”