What Happened to 14 Actors Who Conquered Our Hearts a Couple of Decades Ago
They were our favorites, and we knew all their roles almost by heart. 20 or even 30 years have passed since these people conquered the screens and our hearts. But time doesn’t stand still.
Some of them swapped their fame for a quiet family life, others have changed beyond recognition or left the profession altogether. Let’s find out what happened to our favorite actors of the 90s. Come closer for a dose of nostalgia.
Peter Gallagher
While he slept in the Christmas comedy, we worried about his character’s fate. But the fate was quite fortunate for the actor. Peter continues to star in movies, performs on the theater stage and sings. In 2005, he even released the album 7 Days in Memphis.
Jenette Goldstein
In the movie Aliens, Jenette played Private Vasquez — a tough Marine who is not afraid of anything and is always ready to fight back. Her catchphrase “Let’s rock!” became iconic. Today, Jenette owns a chain of shops selling XXL lingerie, and her company’s slogan is “The alphabet begins with D.”
Maria de Medeiros
Her Fabienne from Pulp Fiction dreamed of blueberry pancakes, and Maria herself, we think, has fulfilled her dreams to the full: now she is a film director, screenwriter, and singer.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay was naive only in the movie Mean Girls. In 2023, she had a son, and nowadays, the actress, in addition to prominent roles in movies, has her own beauty brand.
Linda Hamilton
Linda Hamilton’s role as Sarah Connor brought her international fame. Other works of the actress were not as noticeable. But in 2019, Linda returned to her iconic role in the movie Terminator: Dark Fate.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
The audience fell in love with the charming twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen after the movie It Takes Two was released. And then they did a lot of other movies. However, now the sisters have completely switched to the fashion industry, owning a successful luxury brand, “The Row.”
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone, before her triumph in the movie Clueless, had already starred in 3 music videos of the band Aerosmith. After that, she cemented her status as one of the most popular and highly paid young actresses of the 90s. Today, Alicia also regularly appears in movies and TV series.
Samy Naceri
The daring taxi driver from Marseille won our hearts back in 1998. The fate of Sami Naceri, who played him, was not easy after the resounding success of the trilogy. These days, the actor continues to film, although not so actively.
Meg Ryan
When Harry met Sally in 1989, no one had any idea that this movie would give us the romcom star Meg Ryan. After a long absence from Hollywood, the actress returned and directed the 2023 comedy What Happens Later, in which she played the lead role.
Haley Joel Osment
We remember this actor from the movie The Sixth Sense, where Haley played a boy with supernatural powers. Judging by the social networks of the grown up actor, currently he is starring in the sequel of the series Wednesday.
Gedeon Burkhard
Inspector Rex and his faithful partner, the handsome man Gedeon Burkhard, stirred every girl’s heart, that’s a fact. And, you know, he’s gotten even better with age. We’re talking about Gedeon.
Alisan Porter
Curly Sue isn’t curly anymore. Alisan is a successful singer, musician and mom of 3 — 2 girls and a boy.
Jean Reno
The role of Leon was a breakthrough in Hollywood for Jean Reno and secured him international fame. He still films, by the way, and also produces his own line of eyeglasses and women’s perfume.
Yes, those were cool movies we grew up with. However, after looking at how the lives and careers of these actors have worked out, we’ve come to a major conclusion — life is not one single role, but an endless script. And you can start writing the next chapter with the same passion. Some people find their calling in family, others discover other talents or just live this life the way they like. Perhaps this is a real happy ending.
