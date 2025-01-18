12 Secrets So Wild They Could Be a Netflix Movie

day ago

Dramas happen everywhere, but not everyone talks about them openly. Today, however, we have 12 people who decided to share their stories, and they left us speechless. We truly hope they find a way to cope with these secrets someday soon.

  • I work in a small office, just me and two other women. The other day, I walked into the restroom as one of the coworkers exited a stall. She turned the faucet on, briefly got her fingers wet (not her actual hands) and walked out.
    I’ve worked with her for 16 years and just now learned she doesn’t wash her hands after using the restroom. It’s stuff like this that makes me not eat the office potluck. DareWright / Reddit
  • I learned that my neighbor had a huge collection of my old birthday cards and letters. At first, I thought it was a mistake, but then I noticed that she had kept everything from childhood—even some I had forgotten about. It was as if she was obsessed with my life from a distance.
  • I was staying at my friend’s house when I discovered she had been sending anonymous letters to people she barely knew—spreading rumors and lies just to stir up drama. The scariest part was that she wasn’t even ashamed about it when I confronted her.
  • My dad used to film himself dressing up in women’s clothes and doing his makeup (poorly). That’s not the disgusting part, though.
    The disgusting part is that when my mom found out about all that and other stuff, she found his hidden stash of dresses and presented them to me (age 12-13) as gifts and told me I should wear them right away and show dad when he gets home. So I was just constantly parading around the house in my dad’s pretty dresses, not understanding why he was weirded out. bubble-tea-mouse / Reddit
  • One of my coworkers was obsessed with “testing” her food by licking it before putting it in the microwave. I only noticed because one day she left a piece of pizza out to “see if it was okay to eat,” and I caught her licking it, then putting it back in the box like nothing happened.
  • A girl I dated once told me she had a special ritual she did every morning before going out. She would stare at herself in the mirror and cry for about 15 minutes, claiming it made her feel “cleansed.” It was incredibly weird, especially when I caught her doing it while I was waiting for her in the next room.
  • I saw my grandfather only 2 times, once when I was around 4 or 5 and then again when I was about 13 at my uncle's funeral. I asked my mom what the deal was, and she would just tell me he was not a good person.
    I just stopped asking until a few years ago, and she gave me the whole story. He was a vile, evil, person. Very bad to his family in just about every way imaginable. Mrofcourse / Reddit
  • After my uncle's passing in 2021, my family gathered to sort through his belongings. Among his things, we found journals and letters, so we decided to read them. The most disturbing revelation was about my grandma. My uncle believed she had been involved in my grandpa’s death, which was ruled an accident. He said she had been trapped in a situation and, just before grandpa died, she had been desperate to “find a way out.” The timing and wording of the letters were chilling.
    At first, we thought it was some wild theory. But as we kept reading, the tone of the journals shifted. My uncle had documented our family’s hidden secrets—things we never imagined. There were details about my dad’s affair, which I thought was known only to a few, and my cousin’s DUI, a mistake from years ago that had been swept under the rug. Each revelation felt like another layer of our family’s facade cracking open.
    Still, it was the whispers about my grandma that haunted me. I had always seen her as a sweet, gentle woman, but after reading those letters, I started wondering: what really happened all those years ago? Could my uncle have been onto something, or was it all just speculation? The more I thought about it, the harder it became to ignore the unsettling possibility that we had all been kept in the dark.
    The discovery rocked our family to its core. Some tried to dismiss it, others couldn’t shake the unease, and a few became downright angry. But one thing was certain—no one ever spoke about it again. It was as if we collectively decided to bury it, just like my uncle’s secrets. Yet, every time I look at my grandma, I can’t help but question everything. What else don’t we know? How many more untold stories are buried in our past?
  • I found out that my roommate had been using my towels without asking for months. She would borrow them, then leave them in the bathroom for days, and I would have no idea until I realized that some of my towels kept smelling like weird perfumes and lotions.
  • "My ex accused me of cheating so many times that it finally drove me nuts enough to end it. I ended up finding out that she was cheating on me the entire time with multiple men. She’s blocked on everything and still tries to get in contact with me any way she can." Sailor_NEWENGLAND / Reddit
  • A friend of mine used to “borrow” my makeup without asking. I didn’t mind at first, but then I noticed that my foundation was always used up way faster than usual. One day I opened it, and there was something... off. She had been putting a little bit of her own lotion in my bottles to stretch them out.
  • I discovered that my coworker had been using a fake name at work for years. She’d told everyone her name was “Samantha,” but I found out it was actually “Jessica” when I saw her ID during a work event. Turns out, she’d been running from a past life and didn’t want anyone to know.

