12 Sleek and Stylish Manicures That Are Defining Summer 2025
Forget boring polish. This season is all about making a statement, and your nails are the perfect canvas. We’ve scoured the feeds and spotted the trends everyone will be asking for. These are the 12 manicure ideas you need to screenshot for your next salon visit.
1. Blue nails.
Just like the craze over chocolate nails, blue is having a major moment. Pinterest even named it the official color of the year, with shades from aquamarine to bold makeup taking over trends.
Ready to join in? At your next salon visit, go for a striking electric blue or opt for something softer, like marine or hazy tones.
2. Polka dots.
A fresh nail trend is making waves this summer, right on the dot, literally. Say hello to the polka dot manicure, a playful look recently seen on stars like Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, and others.
3. Metallic hues.
A trend that’s really catching on is metallics. We’ll be seeing more metallic shades, with the popularity of metallic and pearl colors continuing into autumn.
4. Natural short nails.
In 2024, the trend is shifting towards short, simple nails, with the classic shape leading the way. Expect to see more natural, clean looks with pearlescent, and clear shades, offering a polished and chic appearance.
5. Animal print.
Animal print is as synonymous with autumn as florals are with spring—and it’s not going anywhere. The print is predicted to rise by 33% as autumn approaches.
6. Bows.
Pinterest predicted 2024 would be the year of the bow, and not just for hair accessories, think bows on your nails. From DIY stick-ons to intricate nail art and 3D embellishments, this coquette-inspired trend is taking over, adding a girly, playful touch that embraces your soft, romantic side.
7. Chocolate brown nails.
All shades of espresso and chocolate are welcome.
8. Duo-chrome nails.
Whether you prefer long nails or short, there’s no denying that chrome nails were huge in 2023, largely due to Hailey Bieber’s #glazeddonutnails. This year, the chrome trend is still going strong but with a fresh twist.
9. Tortoise nails.
Hailey Bieber was spotted sporting the tortoiseshell nail trend back in September last year.
10. Ombre nails.
If you’ve missed the memo, ombre nails have been everywhere—on Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and the hands of celebs like Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa. While ombre nails aren’t a new trend, they continue to dominate for their versatility and timeless elegance.
11. Sheer shades.
While sheer shades and jelly finishes often feel like summer trends, they’re set to remain popular as we head into the next season. “Sheer shades will still be big for autumn and winter, but they’ll shift away from last year’s peach and pink lip gloss-inspired tones,” says an expert.
12. Pearls.
In 2025, all types of pearl nail designs, including pearlescent finishes, are on-trend.
And there you have it: the chicest manicures to elevate your style this summer. But why stop at your nails? The right accessories can take your look to the next level.
