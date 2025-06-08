13 Photos of Different Parts of the World That Are Like Windows to the Countries’ Culture

It might seem that we all are similar and see things the same way. However, a country and its culture can have a profound effect on perception. Those who have traveled have probably encountered unusual phenomena that give us a completely different perspective on familiar things.

“These toilet pods in London”

Claustrophobia says, “No, thank you. I’ll hold it.” © awgeegrick / Reddit

“In the UK, every post box is labeled with the name of the monarch during whose time it was installed.”

“Stumbled across them in China. They’re rocks that look like meat.”

I was already, “Ham looks good, what meat is... Ohh.” © kitkatamas88 / Reddit

“A sundial in Valencia, Spain”

“This is what lunch in a German hospital looks like.”

“A Canadian coin glows in the dark.”

“In a cafe in England, the center of the table has a well like this.”

“This Chinese Harry Potter collection is split into 20 equally-sized books rather than the traditional 7.”

“An actual baguette vending machine in France. Yes, we bought one.”

“In London, some doors have handles right in the center.”

“In Italy, water is free in some places. You can pour carbonated, cold or plain water from here.”

It turns out that in Italy, Fanta is a completely different color.

“In Germany, you can buy ketchup and mayonnaise in one tube.”